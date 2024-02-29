Cobre board meets at San Lorenzo School

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 29 February 2024 29 February 2024

By Lynn Janes

The Cobre Consolidated School Board held a regular meeting at San Lorenzo Elementary School on February 26, 2024. Board members in attendance included, , Gabriella Begay, Gilbert Guadiana (online), David Terrazas, Angelina Hardin, and Emmarie Heredia. Acting superintendent Michael Koury also attended.

Alicia Edwards, coordinator with Healthy Kids, Healthy Community of Grant County, attended to discuss with the board the wellness policy. The last time the district had updated the policy had been 2017. Edwards told the board that March 28, 2024, PED (Public Education Department) would be coming to the area to do an audit of the wellness program and policies. In 2017 the policy had not been fully developed but currently falls more in line with the requirements. She gave the board an explanation of the process for the audit.

Action items.

The board approved the agenda, board meeting minutes and bills that had been approved by the finance committee. They also approved numerous budget increases, initial budget items and budget transfers. Frank Ryan, finance director, explained each one to the board.

The board didn’t approve funds for board members to participate in the New Mexico Association the School Business Official 2024 spring budget workshop. A lot of discussion transpired over this.

The board approved the appointment of Begay, Terrazas and Hardin to the finance committee

The board approved the appointment of Guadiana and Heredia to the audit committee.

New business

The board approved tentatively April 13, 2024, for their board training and strategic plan retreat.

Begay had not attended the finance committee meeting and referred the report to Terrazas who attended. He said they had gone over all the budget transfers, increased and initial items at the meeting approved earlier in this meeting.

Guadiana said the audit committee meeting would take place in a few days.

Board member reports

Terrazas thanked the students that had given them a presentation before the meeting. He went over some of the upcoming sports events. He also recognized Niko Trujillo for winning wrestling state championship five times in a row.

Begay thanked the students for the presentation before the meeting. She said she heard the cooks at San Lorenzo were the best and said she might be out for lunch. She had been fortunate to be a judge at the NHD (National History Day) presentations held at the Farm and Ranch Museum in Las Cruces. Cobre had won some first, second and third places and would be eligible to compete at the state level. She echoed Terrazas concerning Niko Trujillo. She added that the lieutenant governor said only seven others in New Mexico had ever accomplished that. She enjoyed the welcome he received when he came home, people had lined up on the street to welcome him.

Heredia thanked the students for the presentation and said it had been nice to see the welcome parade for Trujillo.

Gaudian went over some of the safety measures at the high school.

Superintendent reports

Recently San Lorenzo Elementary School had a shelter-in-place incident. It had stemmed from something happening near the school. Koury had sent the information on the incident to the board. He had met with the sheriff and a deputy to go over the incident and talk to them about how the process could be done better in the future. One of the requests Koury and Shay L Biebelle, principal, had been if they had another incident to send an officer to the school.

Lisa Walton, director of operations, had joined the meeting online to give the board an update on the preventative maintenance plan for the district. She had sent the plan to them previously and needed their signatures. Koury thanked her for all her hard work and commented this had never been done at Cobre as far as he knew. Guadiana thanked her for all her hard work on the plan and commented on it not being done before.

Walton said she would have a presentation ready for April in Santa Fe for the capital outlay project of building a new high school and middle school. She would also be requesting the waiver for their portion of the cost.

Guadiana asked if the presentation would be for both schools being together. Walton said yes it would combine them. Guadiana said they had to do public input before they could do that. Koury added they had received approval from the state just recently to combine the two. They would not be committed to them being together and will need public input on the project.

The discussion came to the size of the school and Guadiana asked if they would be including the projections of copper production increasing and the census not being a true reflection of the area. Koury said the state uses their data and that will be what they must use. Guadiana said it should be included and Koury said he would. He added that he would be addressing this with the board later. “We want this to be right the first time and have to discuss any financial possibilities and how we can cover them.”

Koury provided the board with a list of current fundraisers happening in the schools.

Meeting adjourned.

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a simpler option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 