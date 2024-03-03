[Editor's Note: This is the sixth of a series of articles on the Feb. 6, 2024, Grant County Commission work session and Feb. 8, 2024, regular meeting. This continues with the work session review of the regular meeting agenda and presentations and proclamations at the regular meeting, as well as the financial reports at the work session.]

Photos and article by Mary Alice Murphy

County Manager Charlene Webb, center, presents the RAP (risk awareness program) award to the Grant County Safety Committee Chair Patrick Cohn and other members of the committee.

Webb, center, presents certificates of EDGE completion to Connie Holguin at left and Elizabeth Trujillo at right.

Commissioners present the proclamation for Territorial Charter Day to Raul Turrieta.

Commissioners present the proclamation of A year of Celebration for the Gila Wilderness to a large group representing many of the events to take place over the next year.

The review of the regular meeting on Feb. 8, 2024 continued at the work session on Feb. 6, 2024.

The first presentation that took place at the regular meeting addressed the 2024 RAP (Risk Awareness Program) Award to Grant County for completing year 5 of New Mexico Counties RAP and reducing law enforcement claims by 44 percent. County Manager Charlene Webb presented the plaque to the chair of the Safety Committee Treasurer Patrick Cohn and other members of the committee.

The second presentation from Webb recognized Chief Deputy Clerk Connie Holguin and Bureau of Elections Director Elizabeth Trujillo for completing the EDGE (Education Designed to Generate Excellence) Certificate.

Gila National Forest Service Centennial Coordinator Ryan Merrell gave the third presentation on A Year of Celebration for the Gila Wilderness, to recognize the 100th year anniversary of the wilderness in June. "I'm excited to give you an update on everything going on. Our purpose is to celebrate the 100 years of the Gila Wilderness, wilderness being the highest level of environmental conservation in this country. It started right here in southern New Mexico, and it has become an international phenomenon. What I am focused on is inspiring the next generation of conservationists to continue to protect the land. The three events that we are centered around are going to be at the end of May and the start of June. The 100 year anniversary is on June 3, a Monday. We are planning most of our events on the weekend preceding that. We have lined up a speaker series. We are inviting about 15 speakers, local or from other parts of the country, who are experts on what makes wilderness unique or special or are able to offer a unique perspective on that. We will also offer a series of short films produced by New Mexico State University film students. We're really excited about the diverse group showing how they experience the wilderness in different ways. Our main event will be in Gough Park on June 1, where we are hosting a family-friendly event, with a lot of activities for kids, live music and a cross-cut competition."

The other events include the Western New Mexico University Gila Symposium, taking place the end of February, focusing on natural resources. Another is Aldo Leopold Week focusing on Aldo Leopold, mostly for the high school students, and then engagement with the Mimbres Archaeological Society, Dark Sky Campground events, a fishing derby and the fourth of July and other events. "We are expecting a lot of folks coming into Grant County."

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards thanked Merrell and the committee for all their work on the centennial celebrations.

The first proclamation addressed the Town of Silver City Territorial Charter Day. Wendy Spurgeon, Silver City Museum education program manager, read the proclamation declaring the 146th anniversary of the signing of the Town of Silver City Charter, which continues to provide the governmental structure for the town. "It is the oldest incorporated town under a charter in New Mexico."

She said the program celebrating the anniversary would take place on Feb. 10 at the Silco Theater from 1-3 p.m., with the Charter Ball that evening at 7 at the Murray Hotel.

Deputy Assessor Raul Turrieta, who also serves as museum Society president, thanked Wendy for reading the proclamation. He noted it would be a busy day in Silver City as Chocolate Fantasia, Love Local and the Charter celebrations would all be going on. He said that the Burlesque Baseball game as part of the celebration would take place in milder weather on May 18 at Western New Mexico University.

Commissioners approved the proclamation at the regular meeting

The second proclamation recognized the Gila Wilderness Centennial, which Commissioners also approved at the regular meeting.

Next came the Financial report, which Finance Director Linda Vasquez presented at the work session. She reported January 2-30 expenditures totaled $3,684,009.16, including two payroll periods, sheriff's office recruitment funding and VPO expenses totaling $516,072.41.

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne said it seemed like a while since he had seen an APHIS (Animal and Plant Health Inspective Service) wildlife management report.

Webb said she had regularly received them and sent them to the commissioners. District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce said he had seen one a couple of weeks before.

Below is the extraordinary expenditures above $10,000 report.

At the regular meeting, commissioners approved the expenditures.

Also at the work session, Vasquez presented the second quarter of the fiscal year report, beginning Oct. 1, 2023 and ending Dec. 31, 2023.

The General Fund had a beginning cash balance of $6,793.640, investments $16,906,602.69, revenues of $8,341,210.49, transfers out of -$2,200,713.50, expenditures of $5,391,637.33, a balance of $24,449 102,29, a reserve of $1,347,909.33, leaving an adjusted balance of $23,101,192.96.

The Road Fund had a beginning cash balance of $438,067, no investments, revenues of $386,236.45, no transfers out, transfers in of $422,634.02, expenditures of $1,041,168.89, a balance of $205,768.58, a reserve of $86,764.07, leaving an adjusted balance of $119,004.51.

The Detention Fund had a beginning cash balance of $910,534.00, no investments, revenues of $57,027.17 , no transfers out, transfers in of $64,371.00 , expenditures of $202,745.17, and no required reserve, leaving an adjusted balance of $202,745.17.

She noted that 59.6 percent of budgeted revenues had been collected. Forty percent of gross receipts tax had been collected. and 60 percent of hold harmless.

Browne asked if Vasquez was concerned about the low GRT collections.

"I believe we will reach our budgeted amount," Vasquez replied.

