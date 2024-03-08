U.S. Army Pfc. Richard G. Pitsor, who died as a WWII POW to be buried 042624

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 08 March 2024 08 March 2024

U.S. Army Pfc Richard G. Pitsor, WWI POW, to be buried at Fort Bayard National Cemetery by Baca's Funeral Home at 1100 on April 26, 2024

WASHINGTON –

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that U.S. Army Pfc. Richard G. Pitsor, 18, of Ft. Bayard, New Mexico, who was captured and died as a prisoner of war during World War II, was accounted for March 20, 2023.

In late 1941, Pitsor was a member of G Company of the 200th Coast Artillery Regiment, when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands in December. Intense fighting continued until the surrender of the Bataan peninsula on April 9, 1942, and of Corregidor Island on May 6, 1942.

Thousands of U.S. and Filipino service members were captured and interned at POW camps. Pitsor was among those reported captured when U.S. forces in Bataan surrendered to the Japanese. They were subjected to the 65-mile Bataan Death March and then held at the Cabanatuan POW camp. More than 2,500 POWs perished in this camp during the war.

According to prison camp and other historical records, Pitsor died Aug. 28,1942, and was buried along with other deceased prisoners in the local Cabanatuan Camp Cemetery in Common Grave 305.

Following the war, American Graves Registration Service (AGRS) personnel exhumed those buried at the Cabanatuan cemetery and relocated the remains to a temporary U.S. military mausoleum near Manila. In 1947, the AGRS examined the remains in an attempt to identify them. Three of the sets of remains were recovered from Common Grave 305 but were declared unidentifiable. The unidentified remains were buried at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial (MACM) as Unknowns.

In January 2019, the remains associated with Common Grave 305 were disinterred and sent to the DPAA laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, for analysis.

To identify Pitsor's remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis.

Although interred as an Unknown in MACM, Pistor's grave was meticulously cared for over the past 70 years by the American Battle Monuments Commission (ABMC).

Pitsor will be buried iFort Bayard National Cemetery, New Mexico, at 1100 on April 26, 2024

Parents


Harold Glenn Pitsor
1899–1943


Ivy Harmon Pitsor
1898–1991

For more information, including a tiny photo of Pitsor, visit https://www.findagrave.com/memorial/56790415/richard_g_pitsor

--- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
U.S. Army Service No. (ASN): #20843973
Enlistment Date: 01/16/1941
Battery G, 200th Coast Artillery Regiment

Richard G. Pitsor is listed as Died Non-Battle in the 1946 Army and Army Air Forces Personnel Casualty List for Grant County, New Mexico.

***I would like to thank usafdo Find A Grave ID 48612389 for adding their photo of Richard and the bio information above to this memorial in addition to linking his parents to it***

*******************************************************************************************
The Cabanatuan Memorial is located 85 miles north of Manila, within the city of Cabanatuan, Luzon, and Republic of the Philippines. It marks the site of the Japanese Cabanatuan Prisoner of War Camp where approximately 75,000 American and Philippine servicemen and civilians were held captive from 1942 to 1945, after the fall of the Philippine Island during World War II.

The memorial consists of a 90-foot concrete base in the center of which rests a marble altar. It is surrounded on three sides by a fence of steel rods and on the fourth by a Wall of Honor upon which are inscribed the names of the approximately 3,000 Americans who lost their lives while being held captive. Co-located on the site are the West Point Monument, which pays homage to the 170 American and 6 Filipino graduates of the U.S. Military Academy who lost their lives during the defense of the Philippines or while prisoner of war at Cabanatuan and the Defenders of Bataan and Corregidor (a Filipino veterans organization) memorial which salutes their American fallen comrades. 

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a simpler option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 