The investigation of the death of a five-year-old child, is still underway by the Grant County Sheriff's Office. The Grant County Sheriff's Office, due to respect of the family of the decedent, minimal information was released. There are multiple factors that could have caused this tragedy to take place.
All these factors are taken into consideration within the active ongoing investigation. Relevant information will be released to the public at the appropriate time as to not have certain information compromise the investigation. The Grant County Sheriff's Detectives are working diligently on this case.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office and Children youth and Families along with other State Organizations, are working together to help aid in the investigation.
This profound Tragedy is being handled with the utmost care and integrity. Sheriff's Office is grateful for your patience and understanding in this matter.