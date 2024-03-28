Tour of the Gila is Choice Race for North American U23 Teams and Development Riders

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 28 March 2024 28 March 2024

Silver City, NM — Tour of the Gila is the race where young talent gets noticed. Development riders and teams strategically target Tour of the Gila, knowing that a top result in the notoriously challenging American stage race puts athletes among the sport's names to watch. Cases in point: Team California and Milton Women's U23 Project. The U23 men's team is based in the U.S., while the Canadian women's team travels to compete in Tour of the Gila.

"When I'm hunting the country for riders, we're looking for riders who can do something great at [Tour of the] Gila," says Team California Director AJ Kennedy, emphasizing the team's almost single-minded focus on preparing for southwest New Mexico's stage race. "A couple significant results at [Tour of the] Gila will garner you more than just racing locally or regionally or going to a bunch of crits. You do something important at Gila, you'll get noticed."

Kennedy first rode Tour of the Gila in the pro race in 1993. Returning in 2015 as a Team Director for a different program, then bringing riders from his own program in 2016, Kennedy is going on his eighth year directing a team that races Tour of the Gila. "For us last year, [getting the best young rider jersey] was the culmination of many years of work taking it stage one and holding it all five stages. It was a pretty inspiring moment," he says. "The guys supported Caleb Classen and that got him a pro contract."

Milton Women's U23 Project Sports Director Martin Honsberger says their first-year team researched a few different stage race options in the U.S. to determine which would give the riders the best bang for their budget. The conclusion: Tour of the Gila was that race. "This the premier event on our schedule."

Born out of the velodrome, Milton Women's U23 Project was founded to launch young talent into the sport as they emerge from their teen years. "The mandate is to bring riders coming out of junior categories and give them more runway: do more race starts, more big events, travel to the U.S., and prepare them for the next step, which would be an elite or pro team," he says, setting up the team's background. "That was the piece that was missing."

Tour of the Gila suits the Milton Women's U23 Project's goal of preparing riders for elite and pro teams. "As a development team, being able to do a UCI race with large high-quality fields is the kind of experience we want them to have. It also gives them the exposure they need to potential pro teams. For us, having invitations to a race like Gila is a big deal for us."

###

Tour of the Gila is an iconic American road bicycling race that is renowned across the globe for its five challenging stages. As a UCI-sanctioned stage race, Tour of the Gila is the proving ground where pro and elite amateur racers showcase their talent. Also sanctioned by USA Cycling, Tour of the Gila attracts amateur cyclists wanting to experience southwest New Mexico's notoriously steep and scenic roads while testing their physical limits. Since 1987, Tour of the Gila has highlighted the state's rich history and landscape, including the region that inspired the creation of the Wilderness Act, its robust farming, ranching and mining heritage, a growing creative community, and mountains that make for a cyclist's dream playground.

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a simpler option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 