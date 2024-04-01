By Frost McGahey, Investigative Journalist

Nick Prince sits on Silver City Town Council Photo: Johannes Streeck

"In the last 12 months, the average selling price of a home in Silver City has risen from $220,000 to $330, 000," said Nick Prince. The bearded man with glasses is a member of the Silver City Town Council. Now he's sitting on a bench in front of a café. In a shoulder bag, he carries Narcan, a remedy used to reverse overdoses, and a few pre-rolled joints. "They're for people who are deep in crisis; it can help calm them down." Prince explains in New Mexico the sale and consumption of cannabis has been legal since 2022.

"Houses are no longer houses, they are investments," said Prince. "The real estate agents in Silver City are excited about the new digital signature platforms. They can sell their homes over the Internet to people who don't even have to visit them."

Politics and Business go hand in hand.

During the pandemic, many well-to-do newcomers came to the city to start a new life in the countryside. For the local population, about a quarter of whom live below the official poverty line – i.e. have an annual income of under 15,000 US dollars – many of the small rental houses that were bought up or turned into Airbnbs suddenly disappeared. "A lot of houses here have been sold to people who don’t live in them," said Prince.

"We're here in America. It can't be that real estate agents suddenly decide who can vote in our city and who can't."

Prince can also talk about the restrictions that real estate agents use to keep poor people out of their rental properties. "Just look at the newspaper and see how many advertisements say that they don't accept official vouchers," he said. "This kind of thing should be illegal!"

In city politics, Prince currently sees only limited will to do something for the tight housing market. "The mayor is married to Becky Smith, the largest real estate agent in the city." In fact, signs from "Smith Realty" adorn several front yards and apartment buildings in the city center. "She said in a recent interview that maybe not all people can live in Silver City," Prince added.

He continued, "We're here in America. It can't be that real estate agents suddenly decide who can vote in our city and who can't. But there is resistance in Silver City. In the recent city election, a candidate who was close to the brokers lost.” Within the town council, Prince is trying to organize resistance to market development. "I think people understand that something is really wrong here and that something needs to be done about it."

