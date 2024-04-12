By Lynn Janes

The Cobre Consolidated School Board held a regular meeting on March 28, 2024. Board members in attendance included, Gilbert Guadiana, David Terrazas (phone), Angelina Hardin, and Emmarie Heredia. Acting superintendent Michael Koury also attended. Gabriella Begay did not attend.

Dottie Pfeifer with Kiwanis presented the students of the month awards for February and March.

Mayan Parker, Snell Middle School has a positive attitude and always tries his best. He also always shows caring for others.

Isabella Tovar, Cobre High School has been enrolled in honors classes and always strives to be academically challenged. She has achieved being in the honor society and always has respect for others.

Joseph Chavez, Cobre High School maintains a strong GPA and works hard. He has overcome a great deal since starting high school and is always respectful.

Kerizma Sifuentes, Snell Middle School, didn't attend to receive her award.

Action items

The board approved the agenda and minutes from the last meeting February 26, 2024.

They also approved a resolution for the Cobre Consolidated School Board of Education to support the superintendents' involvement in the New Mexico School Superintendent Association legal defense fund. This will allow Koury to work with other superintendents at a cost of not more than $1,000 in a lawsuit against the Public Education Department (PED) to keep local control of the district.

Old business

The board discussed the upcoming board retreat and the location where they would hold it. The reason will be to go over the strategic plan and David Chavez of CES Educational Services will be attending.

Koury gave the board an update on the camera installations. The district had received a grant for $500,000 and some state funding to install cameras throughout each school campus. They had done all of San Lorenzo Elementary and Snell Middle School. Koury said they have been able to do 80 percent of Bayard Elementary and Cobre High School. The next to do will be Hurley Elementary and Central Elementary. "We will be doing as much as we can with the funding received and address the exterior of the buildings first. I will be going for the same grant again to finish installing all the cameras on the inside and purchase of radios for the staff."

The goal Koury said will be to eliminate all physical keys. They will have an all digital system for entry. This will eliminate the costly rekeying fees. Currently both the Bayard police and sheriff's department has keys to enter the schools if need be. "We will continue to upgrade as funding is acquired."

Koury went over the environmental sensors they have installed to control the vaping. They have a video of who goes in the bathrooms and who comes out when the sensor alerts them, so they know who has been vaping and can address it.

Guadiana asked how much outside coverage did the schools have with the cameras. Koury said it depended on the school. Some have 360 degree visibility but some can't because of obstacles.

No one attending the board meeting had attended the finance committee meeting, so a report had not been available.

Gaudian said the audit committee had met and gone over the special audit, but he could not share any information until it had been sent to the state for review and it had been cleared for publication.

Board member reports

Hardin thanked everyone for their support and help. She said Koury had been very helpful answering all her questions.

Heredia thanked everyone for their support. She had attended the region 8 training recently and it had been a good experience. She thanked Koury and Charlene Fletcher, executive secretary/board secretary.

Guadiana had attended a training session in Albuquerque and a lot had addressed the situation with the school calendar and there has been unity among the boards. The school board association said it would end up in the courts. He said they would be coming up with a number of mandates beyond the 4-day week issue. Guadiana said he had also learned of some CTE (career and technical education) grants available they should look into. Koury said he had looked at the grants he referred to and it would be difficult for rural areas to meet the criteria. They mainly will only be available to larger districts. Guadiana said he thought they had been created for the rural areas.

Superintendent reports

Koury said he had received an email from Suzanne Chavira, director of academics, for the upcoming teacher of the year awards banquet. He encouraged the board to come. He had also provided a list of all the fundraisers currently being held.

The board went into executive session to discuss collective bargaining strategies.

The boards came back from executive session and said no action had been taken.

Meeting adjourned.