[Editor's Note: For more information on this event at Fort Bayard National Cemetery, please visit: https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/obituaries/83721-pfc-richard-g-pitsor-18-of-ft-bayard-nm ]
World War II prisoner of war PFC Richard G. Pitsor, who died after the Bataan Death March, is scheduled to arrive at the El Paso Airport April 24 at 11:44 a.m. Patriot Guard and American Legion Riders expect to be providing a motorcycle escort to Silver City when Baca's Funeral Home provides transport that afternoon. Transport is expected to leave the airport between 1:00 and 1:30 p.m.
On Friday, April 26, the Guard and Riders will provide escort from Baca's Funeral Home to Fort Bayard National Cemetery,, departing the funeral home about 10:30 a.m. Smith Ford from Lordsburg is providing a red, white, and blue truck that will be adorned with flags to lead the escorts.
The American Legion will be hosting a Fellowship dinner following the funeral at Post 18, 409 W College Ave, Silver City. There is no charge for the dinner and everyone is invited to attend. Please let others that you work with know about this significant event.