By Lynn Janes

The Cobre Consolidated School Board held a regular meeting at Central Elementary School on April 22, 2024. Board members in attendance included Gabriella Begay, Gilbert Guadiana, Angelina Hardin, and Emmarie Heredia. Acting superintendent Michael Koury also attended. David Terrazas didn't attend.

Dottie Pfeifer with Kiwanis presented the students of the month awards.

Ismael Dominguez a senior at Cobre High School, maintains a GPA of 3.88 and participates in cross country and baseball. He has always been motivated, positive and willing to help others.

Iraceli Hinojosa,, a student at Snell Middle School, maintains a 3.87 GPA and is always conscientious of others and helps them.

A few of the student from Central Elementary composed a power point presentation for the board. The presentation had photos, a video and information on an animal conservation project for vaquitas, a species of porpoise. They had done all the research on their own.

Action Items

The board approved a number of action items including the agenda, meeting minutes, bills, budget items and the strategic plan. Begay said the bills had been brought before the finance committee and approved. Frank Ryan, director of finance, went over all the budget increases, transfers, and decreases. Guadiana had a question about some of the tech bond funding and it being used to help build the new school. Ryan said it could only be used for the improvement of technology in the schools and would be completely unrelated to building a new school. Guadiana wanted to know if building the new school plan is still being moved forward. Ryan said yes and explained the difference between the bonds.

New business

Koury said they had received the information concerning the superintendent's evaluation in their packets. He said it should have been done earlier. They had received the same form they had used before.

Old business

Ryan went over the fiscal year 2025 budget that would be turned into PED (public education department). He had previously done estimated numbers due to not having the information needed from PED. He now had the numbers he needed. The number of students enrolled has gone down and will affect the funding. PED also uses demographics and the census to figure funding. These figures have also led to decreases in funding. Guadiana said it didn't make sense to lose on the rural calculations. Ryan said PED makes those calculations and doesn't really explain how. The district will be losing several grants and funding this year because they will no longer be available, one being covid relief. He added all the funding they would lose for the coming school year will be $5,207,000 approximately. It will affect personnel that had been paid using that funding.

Finance committee.

Begay said Ryan had covered it all.

Audit committee.

Guadiana said they have not had to meet but the auditors have still been working on the special audit.

Superintendent reports

Amber Brandt, attendance success coach, gave the board an update on their progress. They have implemented new software, policies, and procedures to improve attendance. Everything they had done had received positive feedback from the parents. Brandt had gone to each school and met with the students with chronic absences and visited their homes. She had also worked with the staff to make sure all the data had been correct concerning attendance. "I worked with the families to build relationships and helped them with providing the basic needs." Last year they had a 49 percent absence rate and this year it has been brought down to 25 percent. They have also been able to maintain a 90 percent daily attendance. She thanked the board for their support and giving her the opportunity.

The board went into executive session to address pending litigation and obtain advice from legal counsel. They have five cases pending that involve the Cobre Consolidated School Board. They involve Annette Acosta, Cecilia Barela, Melissa Maynes, Deana Davis, and Maureen Peru. All separate cases. The board would also be discussing the special audit and personnel matters.

The board came back into open session and said no action had taken place.

The board authorized the board president to consult with legal counsel to revise the scope of work for the special audit discussed in executive session. They would also be exploring options and recommendations.

Meeting adjourned.