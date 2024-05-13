Grant County Water Commission looks at financial analysis.

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 13 May 2024 13 May 2024

By Lynn Janes

On April 25, 2024, the Grant County Water Commission held a regular meeting at the city annex building.

Karl Pennock of RCAC (Rural Community Assistance Corporation) attended to give the commission an update on the revenue and financial analysis he had done for the water security project. He has been working on the project for a few years. For the past six years, he has worked on the financial end to do analyses of many other projects. The presentation he provided outlined the costs associated with the project based on Stantec's preliminary engineering report (PER) and the next steps.

The project will provide water security for the area, and he went over some of the funding sources and the project cost of approximately $91 million. The analysis covered a multiyear-period assessment of revenue needed, incorporating inflation, increase in connections, funding, and financial performance.

Pennock went over the revenue sources, costs of the operation, and measurement of financial capacity. He identified the operational costs and revenues for six years. The analysis represents a beginning and a preliminary look at the needs and requirements. He will be looking for feedback and will be updating information as it changes. Financial capacity and rate assistance will be addressed as needed.

At this time each connection would cost approximately $5.10, based on Pennock's analysis. Alex Brown, Silver City town manager, said this would be the worst case scenario. He pointed out that Hurley's would probably decrease in cost. All will depend on the funding.

Kristina Ortiz, Rural Partners Network, said she would be developing a list of questions for the commission. She added that each community will only be charged for water used but they would always have a base cost to be collected.

Priscilla Lucero, director, Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments, gave an update on the funding. They had not applied for any colonias funding since the project will not be ready for construction but will be next year. She said they had submitted a pay request for the EPA award. Lucero went over some of the other funding opportunities they have been looking at.

Brown asked that Bayard take care of sending a letter to the ISC (Interstate Stream Commission) to have their allocated $1.35 million transferred to the project.

Raymond De La Vega, Stantec, joined by phone and said they would have the topographic information, subsurface conditions, and work on Santa Clara and Hurley wells by May 17, 2024 for the first phase of the project. They will also be submitting it to the EPA for approval.

Next meeting will be held May 23, 2024

Adjourned

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a simpler option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 