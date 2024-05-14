Photos by Mary Alice Murphy unless otherwise credited
The event featured a 5K walk around Fort Bayard and the Fort Bayard National Cemetery. Campaign booths and vendors encircled the field next to the Theater. Food booths included tacos al pastor and sopapillas, along with other items. Entertainers performed inside the Theater.
Organization Vice President Mary Ann Sedillo reported that about 30 people had participated in the walk.
The non-profit organization strives to empower women in their daily lives as well as training them for the workforce.
For more information on the organization, please visit https://www.grantcountybeat.com/community/community-news/82801-fight-like-a-girl-non-profit-organization-march-8-2024 and/or
https://www.fightlikeagirlfoundation.org
To pause the slide show, mouse over the image.