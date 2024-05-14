Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
Courtney Michaud, Western New Mexico University Department of Expressive Arts chair and ceramics associate professor, stood at the table where visitors to the May 11, 2024 Clay Sale in the Murray Hotel ballroom, could pay for their choices.
More advanced ceramics producers had separate tables with their work. Many other tables along the wall and out in the center of the room held innovative, creative, useful and colorful pieces for sale at reasonable prices, made by various ceramics students. Two of the advanced students who had a few pieces at the sale, also had pieces on display through Wednesday, May 15, at the WNMU McCray gallery. These can be viewed at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/84158-mccray-gallery-clay-show-051124
To pause the slide show, mouse over the image.