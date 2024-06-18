Article and video (below) by Martha Hamblen

Thousands of Cowboys and Cowgirls will pack the stands at this year's Wild, Wild West Rodeo in Silver City. The annual event will be held this Friday, June 21st and Saturday June 22nd. The professional rodeo features seven competitive events each night with 10 contestants in each event vying against each other. There are hundreds of dollars in prize money awarded to the winners. The events include: Bare Back Riding, Saddle Bronc, Bull Riding, Tie-down roping, Team roping and two events just for the Cowgirls: Barrel Racing and Break-away roping.

The Casper Baca Rodeo Company is the promoter and stock contractor for the two nights.The rodeo is stop number two on the Renegade Rodeo Series that travels throughout the United States. 1st New Mexico Bank of Silver City is the main sponsor of the Silver City Rodeo.

Julie Moore the Vice President of Southwest Horseman's Association says the stands are usually packed for the shows and recommends getting there early. Gates open at 7pm both nights. She says there are thousands of rodeo fans and dozens of competitors from all over the country who'll be there. Tickets can be purchased at the gate and earlier at Circle Heart Western Wear.

The Southwest Horseman's Association's mission is to help cultivate and maintain our Western cultural heritage. (See Moore's video)The Southwest Horseman's Association provides all the facilities and arena for the rodeo each year. The Rodeo is held at the Southwest Horseman's Park, off U.S. Highway 180 East.

For more information, visit https://wildwildwestrodeo.com/2024-rodeo-information/