Annual Silver City Wild, Wild West Rodeo - 062224

The Annual Silver City Rodeo

Article, photos and videos by Martha Hamblen

This western rodeo event, held over two days: Friday, June 21st, and Saturday, June 22nd, is promoted as the Wild, Wild West Rodeo and The Renegade Rodeo Tour. It's an "open" rodeo, which means any adrenaline-seeking, fear-loving cowboy or cowgirl can enter to compete.

The weather couldn't have been better; a mixture of dark clouds, peeking sun, cool temps and a couple of drops of rain. So, what usually can be a hot, dust-eating event offered a surprising amount of comfort and humidity.

The Saturday evening events started at 5:30pm with The Exceptional Rodeo, a gathering of families and friends embracing the members of our developmentally disabled community. This event was started exactly 20 years ago by a very committed volunteer, Jeannette Hamilton-Muise and enthusiastically organized this year by a dozen or so very committed volunteers (See videos/photos).

The pomp of the opening ceremony was exactly what the crowd wanted. They cheered and rose to their feet when flag riders flew horseback around the arena carrying large flags representing the rodeo sponsors and ultimately flying the grand and glorious American Flag. (See videos).

CJ Baca from the Casper Baca Rodeo Company, the stock contractor for the rodeo ,said this is the fourth year of the sanctioned open rodeo and the second stop on the Renegade Rodeo Tour this season. Baca said, "we're happy to bring our Renegade Rodeo to Silver City. Its our 4th year here. It's one of our bigger rodeos in the state and we really appreciate the support in keeping it alive."

Sponsors include: Southwest Horseman's Association, 1st New Mexico Bank of Silver City, Werner Tires, Republican Party of New Mexico, Freeport McMoRan, In & Out Lube, Hatch Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram and Hatch Toyota State Line, James Hamilton Construction, Zia Access, Edward Jones- Vladimir Gnilozubov, Arenas Valley Animal Clinic, Tres Osos Performance Horses, Runyan Construction,Circle Heart Western Wear, Silver City Radio, Humphrey's Enterprises.

Sponsors ante up the prize money for the rodeo winners: $8,000.00 in "additional money." (A term that means the $8,000 is in addition to the entry fees).

Contestants compete in these events:

* Saddle Bronc
• Mutton Busting
• Barrel Racing
* Team Roping
• Bareback riding
• Tie down roping
* Steer Wrestling
* Breakaway
* Calf Scramble

As Julie Moore from the Southwest Horseman's Association, the host of the show, put it this way, "the annual Silver City Rodeo is a way of preserving our Western Culture" - a way of life that some of us live everyday and the rest are thrilled to be invited to year after year.

This year's first place winners are listed below:

• Bareback Riding: Logan Carpenter Score: 57
• Saddle Bronc Riding: Jack Chase. Score: 72
• Ranch Bronc Riding: Jones Allen. Score: 74
• Novice Bull Riding: Kai Jaramillo Score:72
• Open Bull Riding: Tommy Sand. Score: 80
• Tie-down Roping: Cody Short. Score: 12.16
• Breakaway Roping: Kayce Edwards Score: 2.25
• Barrel Racing: Malyka Muller. Score: 17.503
• Incentive Barrel Racing: Angel Ballesteros. Score: 18.219
• Team Roping: Jimmy Moreno/Meason Ybarra. Score: 6.22
• Incentive Team Roping: Parker Kay/Arnold Burell. Score: 7.25

To pause the slide show, mouse over the image.

Joy Tennal - Participant. Rosemary Chacon Steering

Exceptional Rodeo. Participant Gordon Rooks and Volunteer

Exceptional Rodeo; Mark Chacon on Horse, Sister Rosemary Chacon- Steering and Gabbie Hardin Participant

Rodeo Pick Up Man: Lon Danley

Sponsors The one you barely see is the RPNM one.

Opening Ceremony: Miles Clifford carries Old Glory into the arena

Opening Ceremony: Viewing of the horses

Saddle Bronc Riding

Mutton Busting

