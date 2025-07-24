On Monday July 21, 2025, there was an accidental discharge of a firearm at the Police Department.  Preliminary findings indicate that the Chief of Police was involved in the incident.  We are relieved to report that no injuries occurred.  

An outside agency has been requested to conduct an internal investigation to ensure transparency and accountability.  In order to maintain the integrity of this investigation, no further comments will be provided by this office or the police department at this time.  Thank you for your understanding.  