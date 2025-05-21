Photos by Mary Alice Murphy

Zamora Farms Country Store, located in the former VFW building in Arena Valley, held a flag-raising, ribbon-cutting by the Silver City-Grant County Chamber of Commerce and a blessing of the building by Father Casimir of Santa Clara Catholic Church on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

The Regular open hours of the store will be Wednesday through Saturday from 11 .m. to 6 p.m.

The grand opening of the store will take place from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Friday, May 23, and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, May 24, 2025.

Tim and Bethany Zamora purchased the building and fixed it up. It already has stocked many of the local products, including homemade jams, jellies and pickles, T-shirts, fruit chips, wooden cutting boards and cut-metal decorations. Tim Zamora said they expect to start selling local produce in June and apples from their own trees in September.

Bethany Zamora, a retired teacher, has plans to create an area for younger youths to be able to congregate for arts and crafts and other events.

A large room is also allocated for veterans and others to meet. The VFW chapter will continue meeting there, and other veteran groups are welcome.

For more information, call 575-388-1710.

To pause the slide show, mouse over the image.