By Roger Lanse
The Beat has secured additional information in reference to the shooting on 12th Street, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, at about 5:20 p.m.
According to Silver City Police Department Chief Freddie Portillo and Capt. Antonio Carrillo, the shooting occurred on 12th Street near the Food Basket parking lot and was from a vehicle, the description of which has not been released.
Regan Joseph Morales, 30, of Silver City, the shooter, was located by officers at the scene.
Witnesses stated Morales fired multiple rounds from a handgun into the air.
Although Morales was described as aggressive by the officers, no serious injuries were reported either to the suspect or officers. EMS was not requested.