After pursuit, officers from multiple departments arrest suspect

On October 16, 2025, at 8:24 a.m., a Silver City Police Sergeant was approached by two females on the median of Highway 90, intersection to Ridge Road. During their interaction, the SCPD Sergeant received information about an unwanted subject (friend) that was at her residence on Broken Bow Road (Grant County). She told the Sergeant that a disturbance had occurred, and money was missing ($6,000.00) and she wanted him removed from her residence. The female identified her boyfriend as Christopher Hernandez and provided the Sergeant with a vehicle description (white Chrysler 300). The female advised that he had an active arrest warrant from the Department of Corrections in the State of Arizona. The Sergeant relayed this information to SCPD patrol officers on duty and was in the process of contacting the Grant County Sheriff's Office to advise them of the situation.

At 9:22 a.m., a Patrol Officer observed a vehicle matching the description given at Highway 90 and Ridge Road. Our Patrol Officer conducted a license plate inquiry on the white Chrysler 300. It was advised that the vehicle had unknown insurance. The Patrol Officer observed traffic violations and conducted a traffic stop. The vehicle came to a stop on the Hudson Bridge. The Officer exited his patrol vehicle. and was only able to walk halfway to the car, when the white Chrysler 300 attempted to flee. The vehicle blocked both lanes of travel in the process. For unknown reasons, the vehicle came to a complete stop, reversed, and then drove forward crashing into a passerby vehicle. The vehicle then fled at a high rate of speed, driving southbound on Highway 90. The vehicle almost collided with a heavy-duty work vehicle as he was crossing the median, heading towards Ridge Road. The vehicle led officers on a pursuit from Ridge Road to the end of Airport Road, where the vehicle lost control and crashed into a dirt berm. After the vehicle collided with the dirt berm, the female (passenger) exited the vehicle immediately and was placed into investigative detention by officers. The driver, Christopher Hernandez, remained inside the vehicle. The female that was placed into investigative detention advised our officers that Christopher had a firearm inside the vehicle and was refusing to go back to prison. Silver City Police Officers, Grant County Sheriff's Deputies and New Mexico State Police Officers attempted to call Christopher out of the vehicle numerous times. It was confirmed that Christopher had an active arrest warrant for a probation violation (Weapons Offense) out of the State Of Arizona. Silver City Police Detectives arrived on scene and provided drone support to the officers. The Grant County Airport was advised of the situation. In cooperation with the Grant Country Airport, they temporarily ceased operations, allowing us to complete the drone mission. New Mexico State Police initiated their "Tac Team" to assist with the situation. Christopher eventually complied with commands and exited the vehicle without incident.



Christopher Hernandez was placed under arrest for his active probation, weapon violation warrant. Application for search warrants and further charges are actively being completed and will be updated with further information when available.

Christopher Hernandez was booked into the Grant County Detention Center.

The occupants of the vehicle that were involved in the accident on the Hudson Bridge were not injured.