Photos by Mary Alice Murphy, with one credited to one of Ilo's neighbor's phone camera.

The Allingham-Golding American Legion Post 18 honored Ilo Louck, an American Legion Auxiliary member, the longest-serving auxiliary member in the country, at one of the Legion's monthly breakfasts on Oct. 25, 2024.

She credits her long life to regular exercise. She still walks at her son's home, where she lives.

On Nov. 5, 2024, Ilo, born in 1914, will celebrate her 110th birthday.

Celebrations for the birthday girl included a Silver City proclamation read and presented to her by Mayor Ken Ladner. The Hi Lo Silvers, a woman's chorus, led by Nada Dates, provided the entertainment for the event. They sang Happy Birthday, in addition to other celebratory songs, and the Hi Lo Silvers barbershop quartet, also sang a few numbers, including a different version of Happy Birthday.

The Legion Hall was full of folks celebrating Ilo's landmark birthday.

To pause the slide show, mouse over the image.