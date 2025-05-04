Frost McGahey
Investigative Reporter
From the Criminal Complaint filed 2/14/2025, Silver City Magistrate Court,
by Agent Justin Blacklock of the New Mexico State Police.
On the afternoon of August 5, 2024, Grant County Sheriff's Deputy Marcus Salas was working on his computer and took his phone out to text a family member. Deputy Gomez came up behind Salas and snatched the unlocked cellphone. Gomez proceeded to run through the office with Deputy Salas's phone.
Deputy Salas did not want Gomez to have access to his personal data from his phone so he ran after him. As Salas gave chase, Gomez suddenly turned around, unholstered his taser, and pointed it directly at Salas's body. Salas smacked the taser away and told Gomez to stop horseplaying.
Moments later, Deputy Salas saw Gomez had removed his exterior vest and his taser. As Salas walked by, he picked up Deputy Gomez's vest and told him that he was not so tough without his taser. Gomez unholstered his duty weapon (a Smith and Wesson) and pointed it directly at Deputy Salas. Gomez told him he was tough with the firearm. Deputy Salas was shocked and scared at the firearm deployment.
During both of these encounters, Deputy Salas said he was afraid of being tazed or shot. Salas explained he did not believe Gomez would intentionally shoot/taze him, but felt he could be shot/tazed by a negligent discharge because of Deputy Gomez's reckless behavior.
Corporal Cesar Torres witnessed Deputy Gomez threatening Deputy Salas with the firearm and scolded them for it. Corporal Torres told Gomez to put his gun away. Deputy Salas was upset about these incidents and left the office. Later that night, Salas complained to Torres about Gomez's conduct and asked him to do something to correct the behavior, but nothing was done.
Eleven days later, Deputy Gomez allegedly killed the baby rabbit while Corporal Torres and Sergeant Reese laughed about it.
From the Criminal complaint, Deputy Alejandro Gomez was charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault upon a Peace Officer with a Deadly Weapon (a taser is considered a deadly weapon) and one count of Extreme Cruelty to Animals.
To be Continued….