By Roger Lanse
A Bayard Police Department officer was dispatched to the Gila Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at about 2:54 p.m. in reference to a shooting call. According to a BPD incident report, when the officer arrived at the hospital, contact was made with 30-year-old David Gonzales, of Bayard, who was being treated for a gunshot wound to his left foot.
The report stated, Gonzales told the officer he was looking at his friend's gun, and it went off striking him in the left foot. He said it occurred off Lusk Street by Cobre High School. Gonzales was unwilling to provide information more specific to where it happened or who was present.
According to the report, because of the absence of evidence and the disinclination of the victim to assist, the officer had no choice but to end the investigation. The victim was advised should he wish to provide more information in the future, to contact the BPD.