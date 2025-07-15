Area closure provides for firefighter and public health and safety
Silver City, NM, July 15, 2025—The Gila National Forest has implemented a public safety area closure for the protection of firefighter and public health and safety during wildfire operations on the Goose Fire. The closure went into effect at 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 15 and will remain in effect until wildfire operations and public safety threat is abated an the closure order is rescinded.
The area closure area includes all National Forest System (NFS) lands and those portions of NFS roads and trails within the closure boundary. The area closure lies east of the southwestern edge of the Gila Wilderness boundary; south of Gila River Trail #724 and Spring Canyon Trail #247; west of New Mexico Highway 15; and north of Tadpole Ridge Trail #232, Sheep Corral Road (Forest Road 282), Dorsey Canyon Trail #239, Packsaddle Trail #732, and the southern Gila Wilderness boundary.
To view the closure order and map visit Gila NF Alerts - Goose Fire area closure. For official fire updates and information visit the Gila National Forest website, Gila National Forest Facebook page, Inciweb, or New Mexico Fire Information.
