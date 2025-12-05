By Roger Lanse
Silver City Police Department officers responded to an aggravated battery (handgun) complaint to an E. Dorothy Street address, on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, at about 5:33 p.m. The caller advised Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority dispatchers that multiple subjects had jumped her 32-year-old boyfriend, and the victim and caller were headed to the hospital.
According to an SCPD incident report, caller reported the suspects who attacked her boyfriend were in a tan-colored Ford Explorer with Arizona plates and left westbound toward Cooper Street.
The report stated, officers had negative contact with that vehicle or the three male suspects, ages estimated to be between 25 and 40 years.
The incident remains under investigation.