Photos by Mary Alice Murphy

The Silver City Council in 2025 decided to return to a past tradition, the Battle of the Badges. The competition, with this year the theme of disabilities, pitted the various first responder agencies to a challenge of understanding how people will disabilities deal with challenges every day.

Mayor Pro Tem and Councilor Guadalupe Cano organized the event, along with a committee. She invited four agencies to participate in various challenges, including a track raced on crutches, a cornhole toss with visual disabilities, a challenge of trying to get across a message for those with hearing disabilities, without using spoken words, a wheelchair race and various trivia questions that contestants had to answer.

Three of the four agencies participated. Emergency Medical Services did not show up and did not let the committee know they would not be there. The Grant County Sheriff's Department came, participated in a couple of events and then disappeared without notifying anyone of they departure. So the event ended up with the Silver City Police Department facing off against the Silver City Fire Department.

The final tally of points ended with the Silver City Police Department edging out the Fire Department 47-44, with the Sheriff's Department at a distant third.

To pause the slide show, mouse over the image.