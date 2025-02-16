By Lynn Janes
The town of Bayard held a special meeting February 6, 2025. Attendance included Mayor John L. Ojinaga, Pro Tem Eloy Medina, councilors, Frances Gonzales, Eloy Gonzales and Gilbert Ortiz. Martha Salas, city clerk, also attended.
Ordinances and resolutions
The council unanimously approved ordinance 1-2025 authorizing the execution and delivery of a taxable loan agreement and intercept agreement between the city of Bayard and the New Mexico Finance Authority (NMFA).
The council unanimously approved resolution 02-2025 authorizing the execution and delivery of a of a loan agreement and intercept agreement between the city of Bayard and the New Mexico Finance Authority (NMFA). Salas explained this would pay off a 40-year USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) from 2012. They will be refinancing it with NMFA. It will be a shorter loan, 20 years, and still will be paying approximately $1,167 a month using gross receipts tax. It would also be for the purchase of the Foy land.
Next regular meeting will be held February 19, 2025.
Meeting adjourned.