By Lynn Janes
(article written from minutes provided by Bayard)
The town of Bayard held a special meeting July 30, 2025. Attendance included Mayor John L. Ojinaga, Mayor Pro Tem Eloy Medina and councilors, Frances Gonzales, Eloy Gonzales and Gilbert Ortiz. Martha Salas, city clerk, also attended.
The council approved the agenda.
Ordinances and resolutions
The council approved resolution 15-2025 fiscal year 2024-2025 final quarter financial report. This report ends June 30,2025
The council approved resolution 16-2025 fiscal year 2025-2026 final budget.
Next regular meeting will be held August 20, 2025.
Meeting adjourned.