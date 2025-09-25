Bayard hires new wastewater laborer
By Lynn Janes
The town of Bayard held a special meeting September 2, 2025. Attendance included Mayor John L. Ojinaga, Mayor Pro Tem Eloy Medina (phone) and Councilors, Frances Gonzales (phone), Eloy Gonzales and Gilbert Ortiz. Martha Salas, city clerk, also attended.
The council started the meeting with a closed session to discuss personnel matters.
The council came back into open session and said no motions had been made during closed session and only personnel matters had been discussed.
Action for personnel
Salas read a letter from Robert Terrazas, wastewater director, requesting the hiring of Paul Munoz as a wastewater laborer position, as recommended by the interview committee, at $16.50 an hour with the introductory time of 180 days. The council approved the hiring.
The council had some questions. The wastewater department starts at a dollar more an hour than other labor positions due to hazardous materials they must handle. After the introductory period his wage will increase the $17.50 an hour. Munoz didn't have any background in wastewater but does in heavy equipment, mechanic and plumbing.
Work session will be held September 15, 2025
Next regular meeting will be held September 17, 2025.
Meeting adjourned.