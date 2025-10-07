Bayard man accidentally shot

By Roger Lanse

On Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, at about 8:24 a.m., a Bayard Police Department officer responded to Gila Regional Medical Center in Silver City, where Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority personnel stated a man, who had been shot, had been taken by private vehicle. According to a BPD incident report, the witness who had driven the injured man to the hospital told the officer he was outside his residence when he heard a 'pop' and a man, later identified as Jordan Altamirano, 20, of Bayard, ran out of his 603 Winifred Street residence, saying he had been shot by his girlfriend and asked the witness to take him to the hospital.

Making contact inside the hospital with the victim, Altamirano advised the officer, he and his girlfriend, later identified as Dazia Hernandez, 23, of the Winifred Street residence, were "messing around with the gun," a black Glock pistol chambered in.40 caliber. Altamirano continued saying to the officer, "It was an accident though, I don't hold anything against her for it."

Hernandez told the officer, the report said, the gun was hers, but that Altamirano usually handles the weapon and was teaching her how to use it. She stated she had no prior experience with the gun, and as she was attempting to rack the slide, gripping the gun hard, it went off and Altamirano told her she had shot him. Hernandez, the report stated, said she had not checked to determine if the Glock was loaded prior to attempting disassembly.

The weapon was found on the floor of the residence, where Hernandez said she had thrown it after it discharged, along with a single spent cartridge case.

Altamirano, according to the report, was flown to University Medical Center in El Paso.

Hernandez has been charged with negligent use of a deadly weapon.