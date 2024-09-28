By Roger Lanse
Randy Medina, 47, of Bayard, was arrested Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Bayard on charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance; resisting, evading, or obstructing a peace officer; disorderly conduct; and criminal trespass (damage). According to a Bayard Police Department incident report, BPD officers were called to Medina’s brother’s residence on Orchard Street after the brother called Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority that Medina was yelling obscenities into his bedroom window and broke two of the windows with his fist.
Although Medina had left in a red Nissan Altima, prior to the officers’ arrival, officers were able to make a traffic stop on the vehicle a short time later. During the stop, Medina admitted breaking the two windows. While speaking with officers, the report stated Medina threw up his middle finger at passing cars and several onlookers. At that time, officers advised Medina he was going to be arrested for disorderly conduct.
Medina attempted to run, the report said, and took a “fighting stance.” Medina refused to comply with verbal commands and was tased and taken into custody. A crystal-like substance and blue fentanyl pills were recovered from Medina’s pants pocket. The crystal-like substance field-tested positive for methamphetamine. Medina was transported to Gila Regional Medical Center to be medically cleared and then booked into the Grant County Detention Center.
According to GCDC staff, Medina was released the next day on his own recognizance.