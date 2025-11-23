Bayard Town Council makes decision on air travel

By Lynn Janes

(Writers note: the below article was written using minutes from the city clerk’s office. A recording could not be obtained)

The town of Bayard held a regular meeting October 15, 2025. Attendance included Mayor John L. Ojinaga, Mayor Pro Tem Eloy Medina councilors, Frances Gonzales (phone), Eloy Gonzales and Gilbert Ortiz. Martha Salas, city clerk, also attended

The city of Bayard proclaimed October domestic awareness month. Domestic violence affects individuals and families of every age, background and circumstances. Since 2011 the community had lost 14 lives to domestic violence. El Refugio, Inc. provides critical services to people that have been victims. In the past year they have served 286 victims/survivors of domestic violence. Raising awareness and fostering community engagement will be essential to the prevention.

Public comment

Elysha Montoya came to present an update on the Community Garden and will have a final design for the council by the end of the year.

Steve Potts came to express his dissatisfaction about his neighbor’s yard on Rosemary Street and Grant Street. He wants the yard to be cleaned and worries about a fire hazard. If the city does not act, he will be contacting his attorney.

Planning and Zoning

Cordell Jones, planning and zoning chair, came to present a variance for 805 Bard Street. Michael Armendarez would like to build a carport in the front yard. All requirements had been met, and the planning and zoning committee had approved the variance. The council approved the variance.

The council approved the consent agenda that included minutes, accounts payable and department head reports. It also included maintenance employees to attend NMRWA (New Mexico Regional Water Association) annual fall conference in Las Cruces and city employees to attend annual New Mexico Infrastructure Finance Conference in Albuquerque.

Old business

The council had a discussion again about travel by airline for city employees and council. Ojinaga felt it should be used for emergencies only. Frances Gonzales said she had talked with an attorney on the Americans Disabilities Act (ADA) about persons that should be accommodated due to the American with Disabilities Act. If the council denies this, it could be taken further. Martha Salas, city clerk, wanted to make it clear the agenda item did not have anything to do with ADA. The vote came to a tie with Medina and Frances Gonzales voting no and Eloy Gonzales and Oritz voting yes. Ojinaga broke the tie with a yes. Airline travel will only be used in emergency situations.

The council approved the water contract and wastewater contract.

New business

The council approved the assistance for the senior center that Santa Clara requested. Recently Santa Clara took over the Senior Center for the mining district. The request had been for $23,000 for the current fiscal year. Every year this amount will be revisited.

The council approved Stantec task order four that will be for the chlorination system improvements using colonias funding.

The council approved the purchase of a used vehicle for code enforcement from the New Mexico State Police.

Ordinances and resolutions

The council approved resolution no. 19-2025 ratifying an agreement with Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments and the dues for their services.

The council went into closed session.

The council came back into open session.

Actions items resulting from the closed session

The council approved a pay increase of $1 and hour for Delila Chavez for first line supervisor.

The council approved the hiring of Ricardo Aguirre at $17.50 an hour for full time animal control officer and cross walk guard.

Department head reports

Gabriel Gonzales, fire chief, went over the monthly fire report for the council. The department will be looking into a new reporting system at a cost of $10,900.

Renee Provincio, librarian, had not received the outdoor equity grant she had applied for but will try again next year. They did receive a whisper booth and have already started using it. November 1, 2025, they will have a Dia de los Muertos in the Bayard community park.

Chuck Gray, beautification committee chair, said they will have a bingo November 23, 2025. At their last meeting they voted to increase the gift cards for holiday decorating contest to 6 winners at $150 each.

Hector Carrillo, police chief, said the back parking lot at the department had been expanded by the maintenance department and he thanked them for it. The issue with public comment from Potts will be addressed by code enforcement.

Sam Arellano, public works director, said they currently have been working on irrigation in the parks for the planting of trees that starts the next week. The new chlorine pump had been installed, and they have continued to test it every day. All tests have been on target. The department has been working on cleaning out and organizing the depot and have also been working on the little league dugouts in the bottom field

Ojinaga said with the big rain that had happened a lot of rain had drained into the wastewater plant. A meeting has been planned to figure out a solution to avoid the problem in the future.

Salas said the office has still been working on gathering audit items for the auditor. The quarterly reports have been completed. She had also applied for the animal welfare grant for the animal shelter with the help of pictures from BARC (border animal rescue coalition).

Mayor and councilors reports

Frances Gonzales wanted to remind everyone about the Trunk or Treat on October 29, 2025

Eloy Gonzales asked if anyone had an update on Blakes LotaBurger. No one had any.

Ortiz had attended the little league games and said the field looked great.

Next regular meeting will be held November 19, 2025.

Meeting adjourned.