By Lynn Janes

The town of Bayard held a regular meeting January 15, 2025. Attendance included Mayor John L. Ojinaga, Pro Tem Eloy Medina (phone), Councilors Frances Gonzales, Eloy Gonzales and Gilbert Ortiz. Martha Salas, city clerk, also attended.

The council approved the agenda with the removal of the closed session.

Consent agenda

The council approved the consent agenda that included minutes, and reports from the police department , wastewater, maintenance, fire department, library and accounts payable. It also included the approval of the public works director to attend Think Trees Conference in February.

Old business

Salas had emailed the final purchase agreement between the city of Bayard and Foy Incorporated, a New Mexico corporation. The town attorney had one thing he wanted to make sure the council had been aware of and that would be the easements. He had reviewed the agreement and approved it. Medina wanted to make the public aware of something he had been contacted about. This purchase would not result in any increased taxes to the residents. Salas said it would be paid for out of gross receipts taxes.

Priscilla Lucero, director of Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments, said they would be soliciting funding to do a feasibility study, and it would take time. The process does not move as quickly as the public might think. She also wanted to let people know the process would include the community's input.

Ortiz asked the representative from Foy Incorporated if they had any past interest in the property or future. He said some people had been interested but nothing ever happened. The council approved the purchase agreement. Medina said, "This is a good thing for growth and opportunity for businesses." Ojinaga said the residents would not be paying for it and it would just help the town so it can grow.

New business

Christopher Muniz, administrative assistand Bayard Elementary, had spoken to the council before about installing a little library box at the Bayard community park. He had brought a proposal and said they would take care of all the installation but might ask for help digging post holes. Medina suggested a concrete pad so it could be bolted down. Michael Paez, maintenance director, said he would be glad to help. The council approved the installation.

Richard Maynes, Stantec, attended to provide the council with an update on the million-gallon tank. It had started some time ago, but they had to delay because of the peak water usage times. Stantec had found that they would need to replace the roof and floor of the tank to meet OSHA requirements. They needed additional funds for this and had requested some of the upcoming funding to cover the extra costs and the request had been approved. The project will require sand blasting the inside and outside and then it will be painted and should be done by late March 2025.

Luke Koenig has been working with the New Mexico Wilderness Alliance and Gila Wild and Scenic legislation. He thanked them for the opportunity and had a presentation for them. They want to designate the Gila River as wild and scenic. He knew the community had enjoyed spending time in the Gila National Forest camping, fishing and spending time with their families. He went on to tell them they might not know many other things about the Gila River. It originates in the Gila Wilderness, and it used to run 700 miles. It ran into Arizona and then to the Colorado River. Now once it hits Arizona it goes dry because of dam diversions and intense ground water pumping. It used to run in Arizona year round.

Additionally, Koenig said, "It is the only free-flowing river in New Mexico and only one not dammed in the entire state." New Mexico has 489 major dams and is the most dammed state in the western United States. "There have been four attempts to divert or dam the river since 1970 and last one had been five years ago." He added that not all diversions or water projects would be bad. "It is important to have balance."

In 1968 congress had passed the Wild and Scenic Act. This created a federal system for preserving wild rivers and having them remain wild as an act of congress and would prevent any dams. "It is a complex law that covers a lot of things but primarily stops dams."

Ten years ago, people became interested in protecting the Gila River and started the process of designating it wild and scenic. In 2019 legislation had been introduced and has continued to be introduced to congress. They have had support at the federal level with Representative Gabe Vasquez as a cosponsor. Koenig claimed they had support from many local people, landowners, faith groups, civic groups and sportsmen's groups. He also made the further claim it had been supported by 81 percent of the residents statewide in 2023.

The designation would protect the river for many generations. Koenig also said it would promote economic growth and tourism. "It will not affect anyone's water rights, private property rights or access to recreation. It does not give or take away access."

Frances Gonzales asked when Vasquez, Senator Martin Heinrich and Senator Ben Ray-Lujan would be presenting it, and Koenig didn't know. He said Heinrich and Lujan had cosponsored it three times and thought they would again.

Frances Gonzales said she thought it would be important to the community and asked the council if they supported it. Medina asked Koenig if he would be asking for a letter of support. "I am all about protecting the wilderness, but does this have any effect on camping, sportsmen, etc.? Koenig said, "It will have zero affect on recreation." Medina said he wanted to make sure it did not have any effect.

George Esqueda, Stantec, had attended to provide an update on past and present projects. He also wanted to make the council aware of upcoming funding sources. He had provided them with a full list. He went over their general service agreement and the contract would be valid to September of 2025 when they could renew that contract.

The highway 365 sidewalk project had finished. However, they had a problem that currently they have been working with the contractor to fix. They had a problem with a couple of the drive pads that needed to be reconstructed. Medina asked if they had any contact with the property owner that had come to council to put in a complaint because it had flooded her property when it rained last June. Salas said she had put in a tort claim but been denied and had not heard anything else. Medina wondered if DOT would help if it came up again. Esqueda didn't have an answer. The council discussed this area had always had a problem with flooding since everyone could remember.

Esqueda said North Foy Street and Alta Vista Street had been completed except for seeding the area. That has been in process and will be finished by the expiration date of the funding.

He went over a 2022 colonias grant and what it had been used for. It would expire January 27, 2025, and he said they would be done.

The city of Bayard has a 2024 colonias grant for design and construction of a new chlorination and disinfection system. It expires in November of 2026. It will be an 80 percent grant and 20 percent loan. Part of that money has been approved to finish the million-gallon tank project that exceeded the scope of the original project.

Medina wanted to highlight and ask about the $1 million they had received from Freeport McMoRan (FMI) for help with the wastewater plant upgrades and repairs. Salas said it would be used with the project Esqueda just spoke to and a few other projects.

Lucero said they needed to make sure FMI has been made aware of everything they will be doing and when. Medina said he wanted the community to know what the mine had done and keep it in the forefront.

Esqueda continued to go over the projects and grants available. He also provided them with recommendations. They had some funding left over on the public safety building and he recommended they use that to incorporate the infant surrender box and some other upgrades. Medina said they had voted on the surrender box a year ago and needed to make it happen. Esqueda said he would need a task order from them.

Bayard had other funding that expires June 30, 2025, and he recommended using it for ADA parking and a ramp at the little league field. He would need a task order from them. The council discussed some things they would like to do there but can't do some of it because Cobre has property ownership.

Esqueda continued with possible projects and the funding cycles of different grants available to them. Ortiz wanted to know if colonias could be used for lights on the baseball field. Esqueda said colonias could only be used for water projects.

The council approved providing Esqueda with task orders for the public safety building and ADA improvements at the little league field.

The council approved two library board members. They had received three applications. The two appointed by the council were Camile Amador and Dane Kennon.

The council approved the MOA (memorandum of agreement) between the Bayard police department and Grant County for state homeland security grant program called Stonegarden Grant. Police Chief Hector Carrillo said it would improve security, and they would be working with the border patrol and FEMA. The funding would go to Grant County. The Silver City police department had also applied and been awarded. The award would be $5,000 and be used for overtime when they need assistance. Bayard will have to apply for reimbursement each month and can only be used for certified officers of which they have five now.

Frances Gonzales asked, "Will this still apply since we are a sanctuary city and state." Carrillo said yes.

Grace Abler, project coordinator with Ideum, joined by phone to give them a presentation of the master plan that they had finished. She went over all the names of the individuals that had worked on the project. They had been working since August 2024 on the new Bayard Union Hall Community History Center. She went over the steps taken to design what the community wanted. The vision statement would be a union hall experience is a vibrant place of activity, learning and celebration. It is where the past becomes vivid through imaginative storytelling, engaging physical and digital exhibition techniques.

Other representatives went over the types of exhibits and how they would be laid out. Restoring the murals would be a high priority. The center would provide a timeline of the district and the stories. Outdoor areas would be made for special events and activities. The project would be done in phases. The first phase would be demolition and renovation of the murals. The murals needed to be protected and preserved from the beginning. It would also include adding restrooms. Ideum had it broken down into four more phases. The total cost would be $3.2 million. The architecture would be $500,00 and $1.2 million for exhibits and installation.

The council approved the 911 addressing contract.

Next regular meeting will be held February 19, 2025.

Meeting adjourned.