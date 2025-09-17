BLM has made the decision not to implement the prescribed fires in PA this Fall.
Although Pinos Altos received much needed precipitation, The Las Cruces District Fire and Fuels Mangers made the decision that we will not implement the prescribed fires in Pinos Altos this Fall. Current conditions and the ongoing drought and soil moistures are not trending well to successfully meet objectives to remove the biomass and improve the stand health. We will continue assessing the fuels conditions in the burn units, and see if a window presents itself after the new calendar year. I appreciate the help and support with public outreach and look forward to working with Grant County again in the future. Any questions, please feel free to contact me.
Jon Selby
District Fuels Specialist
575-525-4325