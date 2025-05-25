Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
The 30th annual Blues Festival took place at Gough Park in Silver City over two days, Saturday, May 24 and Sunday, May 25, 2025. This year's event featured not only the music that the event is named after, but many vendors and information booths surrounded the park, including plenty of choices of food and drinks for the hungry and thirsty. By noon on Saturday, the park was already filling up with lots of music lovers in their chairs they carried to the park, as well as visiting the vendor booths, and the vintage car show just south of the park on Hudson Street.
