By Roger Lanse

On Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, at about 7:04 a.m., a Grant County Sheriff's Office deputy was dispatched to Lampbright Road in Mimbres in reference to a shooting call. Learning the victim, Zeb Ortiz, 44, of Mimbres, was at another location, the deputy met Ortiz on Bounds Ranch Road about a mile north of Highway 152 between MM 10 and 11.

According to a GCSO offense report, Ortiz stated he had finished working with irrigation water across Highway 152 from Rudy Sepulveda Jr.'s house at 6588 S. State Highway 152. As he drove past Sepulveda's driveway in his 1994 tan GMC pickup, "he heard a loud gunshot and the bullets impacted his truck," from Sepulveda shooting at him. Ortiz said he considered stopping but drove away instead. Deputies inspecting Ortiz' vehicle stated the marks from the "bullets" appeared to have been made by shotgun pellets. The pellet impressions were noted along the driver's side door, truck bed, and the left front wheel. The left front tire was also going flat. Ortiz was certain Sepulveda had shot at him twice. Twelve pellet marks were counted on his vehicle.

The distance from where Sepulveda was reported to have been standing when he fired at Ortiz was estimated at 15-17 yards. There is nothing in the report indicating Ortiz was injured in the shooting, nor was there any mention of a motive.

In the next couple of hours, other GCSO deputies and a New Mexico State Police officer arrived at Sepulveda's home and placed Sepulveda, 34, of San Lorenzo, in investigative detention and began a search of his person and his residence. Deputies found a pocket knife and brass knuckles in his pockets, and; a 12-gauge Armelegant Turkish-made black shotgun, a sawed-off Brazil 12-gauge shotgun, shotgun ammo, a loaded crossbow, and baggies and a small metal container holding a white powdery substance and different colored pills, in his residence. The shotguns were loaded with both birdshot and buckshot shells.

Sepulveda was also determined to be a convicted felon.

The brass knuckles were entered into evidence and the pocket knife was entered into safe keeping.

Deputies placed Sepulveda under arrest for unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon related to the brass knuckles at approximately 9:54 a.m. and booked into the Grant County Detention Center.

GCDC staff told the Beat Sepulveda Jr. was released that same day, Aug. 23, on a $500 unsecured bond.

This incident is being actively investigated and additional charges are pending investigation results.