Buck Fire Update Friday June 20, 2025

Reported date: June 11, 2025 Containment: 71% Cause: Lightning

Size: 57,753 Personnel: 290 Fuels: Grass, timber

Strategy: Full Suppression Fire behavior: Isolated Torching, Uphill Runs, Backing

Operations: Yesterday, firefighters made solid progress along all edges of the fire, successfully halting its forward movement. Hotshot crews continue to focus on the northern perimeter, where the most heat remains, working to secure the edge and advance containment efforts. Resources remain assigned to the handline between Batton Tank and the Continental Divide Trail (CDT) on the western flank, conducting patrol and mop-up operations. On the southern end, heat is minimal, but engines continue to mop up interior hotspots and patrol along Forest Road 163 to ensure no flare-ups occur. With containment objectives progressing, some firefighting resources have been released and reassigned to support nearby incidents.

A message from the Incident Commander, Lino Baca: "The dedicated efforts of all firefighting resources have demonstrated resilience in hot, dry, and remote conditions. Through strong teamwork and logistical coordination, we've been able to support operations effectively, leading to continued progress toward containment."



Weather: A Red Flag Warning has been issued over the fire area today from 12pm-9pm. High temperatures are forecasted between 86-91 degrees with south/southwest winds 13-18 mph and gusts to 25 mph. Relative humidity will be very low between 5-10%.



Location: Pelona Mountain, Northwest of Winston, Southwest of Magdalena and Datil, and Southeast of Aragon.

Safety: The health and safety of firefighters and the public are always the top priority. Members of the public should avoid the Buck Fire area. A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in place over the fire. Drones pose a serious risk to firefighting aircraft "If you fly, we can't!".



Closures: Public should avoid driving on NM 163 within the fire area. The Continental Divide Trail (CDT) has issued a soft closure to discourage any CDT hikers from hiking through the fire area due to public safety and accountability.

Smoke: Minimal smoke is drifting from the fire but may be visible from Highway 12 southeast of the community of Aragon, NM and southwest of Highway 60. Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems or heart disease are encouraged to take precautionary measures. https://nmtracking.doh.nm.gov/environment/air/FireAndSmoke.html

