Buck Fire Update Monday June 16, 2025

Reported date: June 11, 2025

Containment: 0% Cause: Lightning

Size: 35,190 Personnel: ~225 Fuels: Grass, timber

Strategy: Full Suppression

Fire behavior: Flanking, creeping, isolated torching

Operations: Yesterday, firefighters continued efforts to strengthen control lines in preparation for future firing operations and to slow active fire spread to the north and northeast. Gusty, erratic winds contributed to another day of increased fire activity and growth. Aviation resources focused on applying retardant along the northern and northwestern flanks to help limit fire progression and support crews scouting for additional containment opportunities. The fire remained northwest of Forest Road 163 as firefighters and engines worked to secure the southeastern perimeter. Firing operations proved

successful within Shaw Canyon to limit further spread to the east. Point protection around Garcia Camp was also accomplished as fire approached the area. Resources stayed engaged overnight, patrolling for hotspots and reinforcing containment lines.

Today, aerial resources remain active to help limit further spread in rugged terrain, while ground crews continue scouting for control line opportunities to support future firing operations aimed at preventing fire movement north of the Wilderness Study Area.

Weather: Hot and dry conditions will persist for the next several days with poor humidity recoveries. Gusty and erratic outflow winds, in addition to any lightning, will be a concern. Fire Weather Watch in effect Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Location: Pelona Mountain, West of Winston, Southwest of Magdalena and Datil, and Southeast of Aragon.

Safety: The health and safety of firefighters and the public are always the top priority. Members of the public should avoid the Buck Fire area. Unmanned aircraft such as drones pose a serious risk to firefighting and can cause air operations to cease. The public is reminded that "If you fly, we can't."

Closures: Public should avoid driving on NM 163 within the fire area. The Continental Divide Trail (CDT) has issued a soft closure todiscourage any CDT hikers from hiking through the fire area due to public safety and accountability.

Smoke: May be visible from Highway 12 southeast of the community of Aragon, NM and southwest of Highway 60. Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems or heart disease are encouraged to take precautionary measures.

Information on air quality and protecting your health can be found online at the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) Environmental Public Health Tracking (EPHT) website nmtracking.org