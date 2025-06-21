Buck Fire Update Saturday June 21, 2025

Reported date: June 11, 2025 Containment: 85 % Cause: Lightning

Size: 57,753 acres Personnel: 297 Fuels: Grass, timber

Strategy: Full Suppression Fire behavior: Moderate, flanking, Backing

Operations: Chipper operations began yesterday to support rehabilitation efforts in areas where vegetation had been prepped earlier this week during firefighting efforts. This work helps reduce fuel accumulation along the eastern edge near Shaw Canyon. Hotshot crews continue to secure the north and northwest perimeters, targeting remaining hot spots to ensure the fire stays within its current footprint. A road group is actively working along roads north of the fire to address overused areas and mitigate dusty conditions. Engines continue to patrol all other edges of the fire, with a focus along Forest Road 163 to extinguish residual heat within the interior.

A message from the Incident Commander, Lino Baca: "As the Incident Commander and a dedicated fire and fuels manager with ties to this community, my goal is to leave the area in better condition than we found it—ensuring that public lands, local roads, drainages, recreation areas, permittee lands, and private property are fully restored and functional for future use."

Weather: Slightly cooler temperatures with increased southwest winds are forecast for the area today. Another Red Flag Warning is in effect for the Buck Fire from 11am-9pm with max temps 82-87 degrees, relative humidity 7-12%, and southwest winds 15-19mph with gusts to 30mph.

Location: Pelona Mountain, Northwest of Winston, Southwest of Magdalena and Datil, and Southeast of Aragon.

Safety: The health and safety of firefighters and the public are always the top priority. Members of the public should avoid the Buck Fire area. A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in place over the fire. Drones pose a serious risk to firefighting aircraft “If you fly, we can’t!”.

Closures: Public should avoid driving on NM 163 within the fire area. The Continental Divide Trail (CDT) has issued a soft closure to discourage any CDT hikers from hiking through the fire area due to public safety and accountability.

Smoke: Minimal smoke is drifting from the fire but may be visible from Highway 12 southeast of the community of Aragon, NM and southwest of Highway 60. Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems or heart disease are encouraged to take precautionary measures. https://nmtracking.doh.nm.gov/environment/air/FireAndSmoke.html

Public Information: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (575)727-1397, 8am - 8pm

Linktree: https://www.linktr.ee/BuckFire

Inciweb: https://www.inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmado-buck-fire

AirNow: https://www.fire.airnow.gov

Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR): https://tfr.faa.gov/tfr3/?page=detail_5_4643