Buck Fire Update Sunday June 22, 2025

Buck Fire Update

Sunday June 22, 2025

Reported date: June 11, 2025 Containment: 88 % Cause: Lightning

Size: 57,753 acres Personnel: 264 Fuels: Grass, timber

Strategy: Full Suppression Fire behavior: Minimal, Smoldering

Operations: Yesterday, crews successfully secured the northern section of uncontained fireline. Today, they are focused on mopping up and patrolling for any remaining hotspots in that area. One hotshot crew will continue working deeper into the northern interior to ensure no residual heat remains. Chipping operations are nearly complete, reducing fuel that accumulated during suppression efforts. Engines will patrol the southern and southeastern fire edges today, monitoring for any lingering smoke following yesterday's high winds. The roads group is continuing to repair and improve access routes that were heavily utilized during fire operations. Fire managers are also in the process of implementing a comprehensive suppression repair plan to address all impacted areas.



A message from the Incident Commander, Lino Baca: " We're incredibly grateful for the hard work and dedication of all firefighters and support personnel on this incident. Despite two days of Red Flag conditions, their efforts successfully held the fire with no additional spread. Thank you for your continued support as we work toward full containment."



Weather: Another warm, dry and breezy day is forecast for the fire area Sunday. Max temperature 80-85 degrees, relative humidity 8-13%, and southwest winds 14-18mph with gusts to 25mph.



Location: Pelona Mountain, Northwest of Winston, Southwest of Magdalena and Datil, and Southeast of Aragon.

Safety: The health and safety of firefighters and the public are always the top priority. Members of the public should avoid the Buck Fire area. A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in place over the fire. Drones pose a serious risk to firefighting aircraft "If you fly, we can't!"



Closures: Public should avoid driving on NM 163 within the fire area. The Continental Divide Trail (CDT) has issued a soft closure to discourage any CDT hikers from hiking through the fire area due to public safety and accountability.