Buck Fire Update Wednesday June 18, 2025

Wednesday June 18, 2025

Reported date: June 11, 2025 Containment: 25% Cause: Lightning

Size: 57,753 Personnel: 330 Fuels: Grass, timber

Strategy: Full Suppression Fire behavior: Torching, flanking, backing

Operations: Yesterday, the fire consumed some unburned vegetation within the interior, but overall growth remained limited despite prevailing winds and a Red Flag Warning. Firefighters made solid progress preparing contingency lines in anticipation of potential firing operations ahead of the fire's northern and northwestern edge. The most active fire behavior occurred on the northern flank, where crews observed fire creeping and some isolated and group torching. Helicopters supported suppression efforts with bucket drops until increasing wind gusts made flying unsafe.

Today, engines and crews will continue patrolling and mopping up along the southern, eastern, and southwestern edges to reinforce containment lines. On the northern and northwestern sides, firefighters remain focused on scouting and preparing potential control lines and firing operations to stay ahead of the fire’s forward movement.

A message from the Incident Commander, Lino Baca: “Firefighters are using tactical firing operations to help contain the fire. These operations involve intentionally burning vegetation ahead of the main fire to remove available fuels and create control lines under conditions that can be managed. Unlike a prescribed or controlled burn, which is conducted under specific environmental conditions for land management purposes, firing operations are reactive suppression tactics used during an active wildfire to reduce intensity and guide the fire's movement.”

Weather: A high-pressure system is moving into the area today and tomorrow, bringing hot temperatures, dry conditions, and lighter winds. Temperatures are expected to range between 87-92 degrees with 4-8% humidity and south-southeast winds 6-10mph with gusts to 15 miles per hour.

Location: Pelona Mountain, Northwest of Winston, Southwest of Magdalena and Datil, and Southeast of Aragon.

Safety: The health and safety of firefighters and the public are always the top priority. Members of the public should avoid the Buck Fire area. A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in place over the fire. Drones pose a serious risk to firefighting aircraft “If you fly, we can’t!”.

Closures: Public should avoid driving on NM 163 within the fire area. The Continental Divide Trail (CDT) has issued a soft closure to discourage any CDT hikers from hiking through the fire area due to public safety and accountability.

Smoke: May be visible from Highway 12 southeast of the community of Aragon, NM and southwest of Highway 60. Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems or heart disease are encouraged to take precautionary measures. https://nmtracking.doh.nm.gov/environment/air/FireAndSmoke.html

Public Information Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (575)727-1397, 8am - 8pm

Linktree: https://www.linktr.ee/BuckFire

Inciweb: https://www.inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmado-buck-fire

AirNow: https://www.fire.airnow.gov

Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR): https://tfr.faa.gov/tfr3/?page=detail_5_4643