August 6, 2025 I Sixth Judicial District Attorney Norman R. Wheeler announced today that CAESAR LEYBA, 30, pled Guilty to Count 1: Armed Robbery, a second-degree felony, contrary to §30-16-02, NMSA 1978, occurring on or about April 21, 2024. This case was prosecuted by Deputy DA Mark Abramson. The state argued for 9 years, plus 1 year probation. Silver City District Court Judge Honorable James B. Foy presided over the sentencing hearing, he expressed concern about LEYBA's misdemeanor sentences, probation history, LEYBA's lack of work history and recognized substance abuse issues. Judge Foy sentenced LEYBA to serve 7 years in the New Mexico Department of Corrections.
On April 21, 2024 Silve City police officers were dispatched to an armed robbery that occurred at the Wise Women Art Gallery. Upon entering the store, LEYBA was wearing a mask. He pulled out a knife and demanded that the store clerks open the register and give him the cash. Both clerks, in fear of their life, explained that they could not open the cash register. LEYBA became agitated and grabbed the jewelry from around the store and fled. One of the clerks was able to get a photo of LEYBA running away. When the officers located LEYBA he was arrested, and then LEYBA confessed and told the officers where to locate the stolen items.