By Roger Lanse

On Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, a Bayard Police Department officer was informed by the Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority, that a call had come in the day before from 72-year-old Ola Greenberg of California that a vehicle had been stolen from 615 Orchard Street in Bayard. The vehicle was a tan Ford Crown Victoria. Greenberg stated her mom died in Fort Bayard in 2021, and the neighbor across the street who watches the house saw “a youngish person” steal Greenberg’s dad’s car. Greenberg completed a stolen vehicle affidavit stating the vehicle was worth about $5,500.

That Friday, the BPD chief and an officer, accompanied by a New Mexico State Police officer, Grant County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Hurley Police Department Chief, served a search warrant to 404 Central Avenue in Bayard. Making entry into the backyard of the address, officers saw Shaun Montoya, 30, and Lorraine Trujillo, 42, of Mimbres, standing around a tan Ford Crown Victoria. The description of this vehicle and its VIN matched those of the stolen vehicle.

Montoya was also known to officers to have an outstanding felony warrant.

After interviewing Montoya, Trujillo, and the property owner, according to the report, Montoya and Trujillo were booked into the Grant County Detention Center and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. Additionally, Montoya was also arrested on the felony warrant.

The victim, Greenberg, was advised her vehicle had been recovered and had been towed to the Silverback tow yard.

GCDC staff told the Beat, Montoya was released on Monday, Sept. 16, and Trujillo on Tuesday, Sept. 17.