By Lynn Janes

On October 28, 2024, the candidate forum for the upcoming election on November 5, 2024, took place at the WNMU Besse Forward Global Resource center. The forum had incumbent Luis Terrazas and Gabrielle Begay facing off.

Nick Seibel, Silver City Daily Press publisher, moderated the forum. The candidates received questions from the audience, Facebook, and the Press writer Juno Ogle. Each would answer the same question and had two minutes.

Each candidate gave a three-minute opening statement.

Begay thanked the Silver City Daily Press for holding the forum and everyone attending. She has lived in Grant County her whole life. Her families had been raised in Bayard and Chihuahua Hill. Both of her grandfathers had worked at the copper mines for over 25 years. "I am extremely proud of that legacy." She had attended Silver Schools and earned her undergraduate degree in criminal justice from WNMU. She also has a master's in teaching and learning. She currently works as a first-grade teacher at Jose Barrios Elementary School and serves on the Cobre Schools Board of Education. She had worked at Albertsons previously and had belonged to the union and worked at the Grant County Magistrate Court. "I decided to run for state representative because we need better representation. We can't keep doing the same thing and expect to have better results." Times had been tough, and the people needed better representation to address these challenges. "Why do I say we need better representation? Our current representative voted against lowering the payday lending interest rate, voted against lowering prescription drug prices and paid medical leave. I want to move our community forward and upward." She continued with what she would do. She would help obtain funding, progress helping on the housing situation, keep politicians out of doctors' offices, focus on education (her chosen work and expertise) with smaller class sizes and more teachers. "My opponent wants to send our hard-earned tax dollars to private schools."

Terrazas thanked the press and people attending the forum. He had been born and raised in Grant County and married to his wife Mandy and raised their kids here. He had built a business he loves. "As a state representative, I made some commitments to you. They were simple, not to raise your cost of living." To do that when bills came to him that would take money out of the people's pockets, he voted against them and those that would put money in the people's pocket he supported. One he had supported would exempt social security from taxation. For veterans he had supported constitutional amendments "you will be voting on that will allow disabled veterans to keep more of their money." Terrazas serves on the military and veterans affairs committee. He has supported initiatives that would help the community and gave the example of the four-lane road from Bayard to Deming he sponsored along with a bill to help restore Fort Bayard. Terrazas also has worked with WNMU to bring baseball back to keep more kids here. Through the capital outlay process, he had funded starting a vocational school locally so the kids would have another type of education available to them. Other priorities involved spreading the capital outlay funds through the communities fairly. He has always supported the public schools in his four years. In his time as a representative the funding for schools had increased $3 billion. "They didn't lose any funding, and this year will be increasing $1.2 billion." He said he looked forward to answering questions on the capital outlay.

Without referencing your opponent in any way how would you be the best and most qualified person for this position?

Terrazas said to be a legislator takes more than reading a title and voting on something based on the title. Some of the bills the titles will be misleading. He started with the example of the paid medical leave. They had never told the public it would increase their taxes by $405 million or that 55 percent of that tax would come from the employees. It would have been a mandatory tax across the state. "The bills must be looked at closely, the title can be misleading." He brought up he had heard he had not supported a water bill, but in reality, it would have increased people's water rates. Ultimately the governor vetoed the bill. "I am able to read those bills and understand when they will be costing the people."

What makes a good candidate, the reason Begay said she decided to run had been needing to move forward. "We keep doing the same things and expect to have better results." She has been talking with constituents and has seen they all have been struggling. They need specialty doctors here and have had a hard time even finding a primary care physician. Again, she said people have been struggling. It takes an individual that will listen and collaborate with others. Begay had met with members of the town council and county commissioners to see what their needs would be. "I took that time to have those conversations to see how I could help." She felt making positive relationships and collaboration in Santa Fe would help.

What is your current occupation and what will you do to ensure consistency in your line of work when you are away for 30-60 day sessions at the legislature and many committee meetings?

Begay said she had the pleasure to be an educator and work with kids every day. "It is an amazing career." She had thought about her teachers and her parents had encouraged her to attend law school. She would continue to work in her classroom and has had conversations with her boss about how to maintain consistency and it comes down to good planning. "I am an excellent planner, and I know my standards and I can plan for my students. I set them up for success." She will bring someone into the classroom while she had to be gone and make sure it would be a retired teacher with a lot of experience to take over. She would be going to fight for the kids.

Terrazas's occupation has been a funeral director, but he has also been a businessman. He said he had done many things in his career and lived here all his life. He also had worked at Albertsons with Begay's dad, the lumber yard and ran a lumber and hardware store. He has served on a bank board, obtained his degree in accounting, opened 5-6 small businesses and started out just making $3.35 an hour. "I am a well-rounded candidate." Terrazas has been able to leave his business with his family while he has to be away as a representative for the community. "When I go to Santa Fe it is important to have a good understanding of the community, and I have that." He has made some good relationships in the community and people trust him. "I mean what I say, and I say what I mean, and I keep my promises."

What is the first bill you plan to sponsor as a representative in the next session?

Terrazas said they first thing needed in New Mexico would be balance. The house has 70 members, 45 democrats and 25 republicans. It has been hard to find things they agree on. With more republicans they could have a better balance. When bills have been introduced by republicans many times they have not even been heard. Some have been good ideas. Terrazas gave the example of when cannabis had been introduced. He had brought up that they didn't have any kind of a server's license required like they do for alcohol, and this had just been one of 35 questions he had. He had just been told they didn't need it. He had attended the health committee, and people had just been given 2 minutes. "They are not having good conversations in Santa Fe. They don't have any real dialogue." A bill he would support would be trying to find funding to have baseball back at the university. However they need to do whatever to keep the cost of living down.

Begay wants to work with members of the legislature to have paid family medical leave but more focused on the community and talking with the community. "I attended a luncheon presentation about affordable housing." She had been talking to some women affected in the manufactured housing communities and they spoke to a bill introduced about 15 years ago. She would be interested in doing something around affordable housing. Begay had talked with the people from Crooked Forest that have been working on land trusts to build affordable housing. It has been a huge problem. The Silco Theater had hosted a documentary about affordable housing, and it had been well attended. This issue affects everyone.

What changes if any are needed to be made to the tax structure in New Mexico.

Begay said they didn't need to look at taxes right now. The state has an excellent budget as Terrazas said. "I understand what it is to live paycheck to paycheck. I am a schoolteacher and live on a public school teacher salary." This would be why she stands on no more taxes right now.

Terrazas thanked Siebel for the questions and said it was important. The gross receipts tax should be addressed and had been a problem in New Mexico for years. The neighboring states don't have the same tax code. If the state revamped it could help to bring more people into the state. The legislature puts out a lot of information that has not helped. "When we have been trying to attract more doctors, and health care practitioners but at the same time passing HB75, a bill that overburdens doctors and health care professionals. Many left after that bill passed. I voted against that." They really need to address affordable health care tax incentives. People coming in to do businesses for such as a subdivision, tax incentives would be helpful. "People can't afford the housing because of the lack of supply. If small affordable housing can be done in big lots rather than what we have been doing it would help. Currently if you call a contractor, you will be looking at two years to build a home.

Ogle had a question for the candidates. "We are a considerable way from Santa Fe, and you incur some expenses driving back and forth as well as living expenses while there. Do you think New Mexico legislators should be paid rather than just receiving a stipend?

Terrazas had not voted for that bill because he has the means to stay up there. Some others might need that. It has been very expensive to be in Santa Fe. Terrazas lives in a fifth wheel travel trailer while he is there. It has cost him $1,800 a month for two months. Maybe they should have something to help those that do struggle to be up there. "I think it would be good."

Begay said, "Yes they should get paid as legislators." It could also open the door to people that have not retired or have businesses to serve their community.

What is your position on reproductive rights, particularly abortion rights?

"I will always fight for women to have reproductive health care." Begay added she would fight for women to have abortions that would be safe. "Women don't need politicians in their doctors' offices telling them what do with their health care."

Terrazas gave some information on the state of New Mexico. When you drive in on I-40 you see a billboard for Planned Parenthood. It says welcome to New Mexico where abortion is free and safe. Abortion is legal all the way up to the date of birth. They have not even had a bill to stop late term abortions or even abolish it. "We need to find balance to help our young women. There is no way to find alternative support. I tried to find balance in that." Currently he didn't see the legislature flipping that in any way shape or form.

This question came from the online audience. Would you support paid family medical leave for families in critical times and how should that be paid for?

Terrazas had voted against this bill and wanted to explain why he had done it. The bill put before the legislature would have increased taxes to businesses and their employees by $405 million. It would have made the paid leave mandatory, and no ability to opt out. It would have taken money from an employee's paycheck before they received it. The legislators had asked if they had enough money in the fund to support it and the reply had been they would study it two years after the bill passed. Remember the house has 25 republicans and 45 democrats. When a bill has been stopped it means it has some problems. It does not mean they can't have a paid family medical leave. "We should absolutely, and it should be focused and narrowed down and give people the ability to opt in and participate in something like it rather than being forced to participate." Many people didn't know it would raise their taxes. The state could not prove they had the funds to meet the need.

Begay said she would support paid family medical leave. She did admit Terrazas had made a good point on the previous bill. However, looking at the big picture Begay said they didn't know what people go through and the struggles they have. Her family had struggled with caring for a family member and it had been hard. This could help New Mexicans. She spoke to a commission on the status of women that came together as a bipartisan group and said they would support it because they saw the bigger picture. Begay said a woman in the group that had been a business owner said it would help with job retention.

This question came from the audience. How are public schools funded in New Mexico? How do you plan on continuing and improving funding of the public schools.

Begay serves on the Cobre Consolidated School board and works as a public school teacher for the Silver Consolidated Schools. Oil and gas have been a big funder of public schools. "I am not denying that everyone in New Mexico knows that." She would continue to work with oil and gas. "They are not the enemy here." The industry has a teacher of the year award. She has worked on Teach Plus and the oil and gas industry funds the program. She believed in collaboration and listening. "We need more funding and especially for infrastructure."

It has always been oil and gas that supports education. Terrazas added that is how they had been able to increase funding by $3 billion this last legislature. He pointed out that Begay says she supports oil and gas but her party in every step of the way has been putting more and more restrictions on oil and gas. This makes it hard for the industry. They have been attacking the place that brings the cleanest barrel of oil in the country. "I would rather see a barrel of oil produced in New Mexico that is going to fund our schools and give jobs that we need than some foreign country or Texas." He said just because you support oil, and gas does not mean you don't support renewable energy. Because of oil and gas, they had been able to give teachers raises. "I hope we come together and realize oil and gas has been important to the community.

Siebel's next question had to do with local government. How do you feel about preemption? The legislature taking local control away from the counties and municipalities. Do you believe that the legislature should do so and in what circumstances would you agree with that?

Terrazas said, "Local control is very very important." He had an example. If you voted for HB200 you were against the Gila River. The reason why the legislation had been introduced had to do with $100 million in a fund and local control. Local elected officials had been in charge of that fund. Senator Siah Correa Hemphill carried the bill through the senate that passed that law and gave control of the $100 million to Santa Fe. "I warned if we gave away that control that we would be begging for the money back." Today the community has been waiting four years later for them to create an application "for us to have use of that money. Think of what we could have done." Think of all the water projects needed in southwest New Mexico. Hanover and Tyrone have been having problems and that just has been in Grant County. This area has a lot of need, and that money should have been kept here to assist and guide where it would be needed the most.

Begay believes local control would be extremely important. She said she had written a letter on behalf of the Cobre School board concerning local control. It had concerned the four-day school week. All the meetings she had with local official local control has come up. "We know our communities best."`

Ogle had a question for the candidates. Earlier they had talked about education. The state has been consistently ranked near the bottom when it comes to education. Let's look at a positive side. What do you think is working to improve education today and where would you like to see more programs to improve it? What kind of programs do you think could further improve education in the state?

Begay wanted to reiterate teaching had been going on in the classrooms, she is a teacher. New Mexico had done great things with early childhood education and giving teachers raises. She had earlier talked about the need to invest in math and science. She felt the state had done really well and had been able to make an investment in structured literacy. The state had structural literacy coaches all over now. Another program she suggested they need to invest in would be vocational schools. Currently both high schools have been doing career pathways which helps them do apprenticeships. College may not be for everyone. She added that they needed to give pay increases to the support staff and invest in curriculum.

Terrazas said the answer has always been to fund education. They increased funding by $3 billion. Consistency has been lacking. They keep changing the PED (Public Education Department) secretary over and over. He thought having a New Mexico Public Education Commission would be better so they can have consistency. He used the example that if you had a business and changed management every year, they would not have any consistency. This has been a problem with PED. He had supported the vocational school for the area. He pointed out the lack of teachers at Cobre. Many classrooms have long term substitutes. Begay serves on the school board that has a stack of lawsuits and massive turnover of faculty and staff. They have a lot of problems to work on.

This question came from the audience and had to do with the environment. Please describe three major proposals you would support to reduce New Mexico's level of CO2 emitted into the atmosphere.

Terrazas pointed out New Mexico has been forcing renewable energy on people. They have said you will own an electric vehicle by a certain time. "How can they do that? How can we put the cart before the horse?" This community has one charging station, so no infrastructure to support electric cars. "We can support that type of initiative but need to have the infrastructure in place. We can support things that make our homes more energy efficient." He asked if they knew what CID (construction industry division) had been doing. Some of the recent legislative bills had caused the cost of homes to increase. "We cannot be forcing ourselves to be buying electric cars when we don't have the infrastructure. We need to let things happen like they did when moving from horses to cars." They had to wait for the gas stations and infrastructure to happen and then it happened naturally.

Seibel said he had addressed a lot he would not support and wanted to know what he would support.

"I want to support renewable energy but the problem we see is the current grid can't support it. So, it is not that easy of a question. We have to get the infrastructure in order first to make it happen."

Begay wanted to address something about education. "I am not named in any of the lawsuits." She then accused Terrazas of lying. School vouchers would have sent $100 million to fund another school system. "We need to keep our public schools alive and well." For the environment Begay said they needed to make investments in solar renewable energy. "We have the space to do that." Cobre Schools had been approached by a company to put solar panels in over the parking area. "It was a no brainer. We also need to look at subsidies to put in the charging stations and helping people move to renewable energy." She added they needed to change people's mindsets while referencing her father with two diesel trucks.

In other states legislatures had censored the content that is taught in schools and have banned books. Where do you stand with this? Can you see this happening in New Mexico?

Begay said she hoped it never happened in New Mexico. "We don't need to be banning books." They should be teaching the kids about culture, history and all sides of the story. "As a schoolteacher I take it very seriously." She continued that literacy opens the door to so many kids. It opened their imaginations. "I would never ban books in our schools."

Terrazas said he had funded every single one of the public libraries in his district with his junior funds the past session. He wanted to help them make sure to keep their doors open and able to fix the little things that needed to be fixed. The most important thing that needs to be done when it comes to that conversation would be to include parents. "The number one thing is to have parents involved with their kid's education and what they are reading." It must be age appropriate that parents feel comfortable with. "We have had legislation that is pushing parents out of the picture. Parents need to be kept front and center of all our kid's education."

Seibel asked Terrazas how he would decide which parents got to make those decisions?

Terrazas answered by saying, "I have five kids and I what to know what they are learning." Parents need to be involved in the decisions. He encouraged the parents to go to the school boards and express their thoughts, meet with the teachers and principals. "I don't think there is anything wrong with that."

As more and more vehicles are becoming alternatively fueled how are we going to replace the lost infrastructure dollars we will lose from gas taxes? New Mexico roads are terrible and more and more of these costs have been passed to local municipalities that obviously can't afford them.

Terrazas said the alternative energy vehicles will have to pay their fair share. It will have to happen. The state will have to figure the number of miles. All those cars have a GPS system and tracking system. New Mexico will have to develop a system to tax based on road miles so they can share in that cost of roads and infrastructure. He pointed out that they don't make an electric truck that will do what a diesel truck would do. "We are forcing this instead of allowing for advancements and technology to get to the point they can do what a diesel can." At that point things change on their own. He had been referring to Begay's father who owns a diesel and was in the audience. He said when a truck comes that will do what his diesel does at a comparable price he would probably change. "We are not there yet but can keep working in that direction."

Seibel asked Terrazas to expand on his answer again. How do we get them to pay their fair share?

Currently people pay a tax when buying fuel to pay for roads and infrastructure. Terrazas said they would need to pay on milage. There would need to be a good conversation on how that happens.

Begay said when they purchased the vehicle that would be a way to have them pay their fair share. Another thing she thought would generate some revenue she pointed out Terrazas had voted against would be gas and oil royalties. They would need to increase the tax from 20 percent to 25 percent to give the state more resources. She said Texas did this and have done fine. "You know Mr. Terrazas is bankrolled by a bunch of oil and gas companies." She added again that increasing gas and oil royalties would be a good solution.

Siebel want to clarify what Begay meant on people paying their fair share when they buy the vehicle if that meant they paid more for the electric car or a higher tax on the purchase.

Begay said they needed to pay a set amount that they pay when they purchase their electric vehicle. She also thought about charging stations, but the gas royalty would generate more funds to pay for them.

The audience provided this question. As a legislator how do you plan on protecting mining jobs in Grant County?

As said in Begay's opening statement her grandfathers had worked at the mines. "I am not going to shut down or hurt the mines at all." They had committed their whole lives to the mines, and she remembered when they would leave for work in the mornings and their lunchboxes and taking extra clothes. "I would never hurt the mines in that way." She referred to her position on the Cobre School Board and they have been a big partner of the schools. The mines had helped fund Summerfest.

Terrazas pointed out two things. When going to the legislature you have a lot of pressures by the people that supported your campaign. Begay has been supported by the Sierra Club, Conservation Voters of New Mexico and GRIP (Gila Resource Information Project). Terrazas pointed out all three groups supported all the legislation that almost killed the mines in 2019. He continued how he would support the mining jobs. He would fight any bill that would hurt them. Terrazas added that his father had worked at the mine for about 30 years. Many of his family members have worked there and still do. In the last question Begay had said they should charge more tax on the oil and gas royalties. This in turn trickles down to the gas pump and owning a gas car you will pay more at the pump. If you have an electric car, you will only pay a onetime charge. Now that would mean the gas car owner would be paying even more taxes because of the royalties. "You have to read more than what just sounds good."

The next question came from online. 22,000 Grant County property owners pay a much higher property tax rate than the mining company Freeport McMoRan. Would you stop this tax inequity?

Terrazas said that subject had been debated for those that don't know what happened. They have a three-year copper rule. Every year they have a lot of movement in the mine. They have been taxed on the improvement they make and taxed on the equipment they have and other things. Every year they had a dispute between the mines and the county. This would go back and forth on how much would be owed. It would end up in court and take 8-9 months to have a ruling. During that time the county budget suffers because of lack of funds. Then the county would have a flood of money. It cost them to go to court every time. They came together and agreed to base it on production and use a three-year average. This would allow the county budget to not fluctuate radically and not have times of lacking funds. He said a perfect example had been COVID. The mine shut down and everyone had been put on leave. Because of the last few years, the county still had a decent budget. "We don't need to move away from that." The two would just end up in court again.

Begay started by addressing the gas royalties. "That would not hurt at the pump it would hurt the gas companies. They are the ones not willing to raise it from 20 percent to 25 percent. It would affect them not the people at the pump." As for the mining question she said it should be looked at. The copper rule had been beneficial, but they need to look long term at property tax and have that conversation to have a solution.

The audience had a question about housing. Affordable housing has been a huge concern in the community and across the country. What plans do you have to make housing more affordable for local people?

Begay touched on this earlier when she spoke to a meeting she had attended. She had met with some women from the state housing task force. She had also spoken to a young man in the Cliff Gila area, and he would like a tiny home. He had encountered some red tape on making that happen because of zoning regulations. In conversations with a couple of the town councilors and county commissioners they talked about the zoning regulations and where they could find an ideal site for the tiny homes. Begay brought up the Crooked Forest Institute has been working on community land trusts and how municipalities can give that land to people to build affordable housing. She would continue those conversations with town councilors, commissioners, Crooked Forests, zoning regulations, etc. to see how they can make it happen in the community.

Terrazas started with the housing problem being complicated. "I am on the MFA (Mortgage Finance Authority). They have programs to help people with their down payment and lower interest rate loans. The problem has been the kids and first-time home buyers have been competing against someone who just sold their house in California for a $1 million and competes to purchase homes over your kids. "They get outbid, and this has been in part because we don't have enough supply of homes. They stopped building in 2008 and never caught up. If you want to build a house it takes two years to build. We have to look at other ways to increase the supply and give tax incentives to developers." Nobody wants to come because of the tax implications. Not enough people have been participating in work to build the homes. "We have to make it lucrative for them to come in and build the houses but with the agreement they will build affordable homes." Terrazas brought up mobile homes but if someone purchases one CID (construction industry division) takes 4-6 months to have it certified for occupancy. "These are things that need to be addressed."

Ogle had a question for the candidates. HMS (Hildalgo Medical Services) recently proposed to the legislative health and human services committee when they met here for a community behavioral health care that would provide crisis services for those in a mental health crisis. What could you do as a legislator to help make that happen and where would the funds come from?

Terrazas has been having those conversations at the legislature. He had put capital outlay funds and worked bipartisan with the governor and Senator Siah Correa Hemphill on the expansion of Tu Casa. They could not afford to run it and had lost $75,000 a month and didn't have enough doctors to fill the positions. "We can build all the building we want but if we don't get doctors back here in New Mexico we're in trouble. We don't help our nurses stay in New Mexico. I proposed in the legislature when working on the opportunity scholarship to leverage what we are doing when we are educating our kids." Through the opportunity scholarship that uses lottery money after the kids graduate, they leave New Mexico. He proposed requiring a two-year commitment to New Mexico. The state needs to revamp some of the things that have been keeping doctors away and most of that being a high cost for them to do business here. He went over all the doctors the area had years ago, and they all had their own office or a few in each office. The legislation passed in this state has run them all off.

Begay strongly supports having a crisis service center. While campaigning she had spoken to a man that works as a health care provider, and he had come from Tucson. She asked him what attracted him to come to the area. He had been looking for a smaller place. As a single father raising a child the Gila Wilderness had been what attracted him to the community. She suggested helping them come into the community by looking at the student loan debt and housing. Cobre Schools has currently been working to rehab some old offices into apartments to attract teachers. It had been a collaborative effort with the city of Bayard and Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments to obtain funding.

Seibel had a few environmental questions. What is your stance on water standards and water projects?

Begay said, "We need clean water and it's as simple as that." She brought up a constituent that this has affected her and her neighborhood. The environmental department asked if they could test her water well. She said yes and the cost had to be incurred by her and had been expensive, but she wanted to ensure she had safe drinking water. She encouraged her neighbors to do the same. She asked Begay that if she would be elected if that could just be done at no cost. Begay brought up Bayard. "We had our water tested and it came up with a tiny bit of arsenic in the system." They had immediately taken action and attached themselves to the Casas Adobes water association.

Terrazas said, "Of course we want clean drinking water" He has been attacked on the water testing issue. It had been because he agreed with the governor that would increase the water rates. The number one comment he had heard while talking to constituents had been not to raise the water rates. "We have an abundance of funds and a surplus of cash that we should be investing to do the testing of water. I don't think we need to charge you and everybody else." So many have been struggling and on fixed incomes and they can't afford the rates to increase. Federal standards exist but the state of New Mexico owes it back to the people to invest that back. He addressed water projects and said Senator Siah Correa Hemphill had really hurt the community when she gave away the $100 million to Santa Fe and have not seen any come back in four years. The state engineers office doesn't have enough people to process the applications. New Mexico and Grant County have a lot of water project needs. The legislature should start investing in these projects. "It is a basic right to have clean water."

This question came from the online audience. Can extractive industries operate profitably and abide by environmental regulations while keeping their workers safe?

"It is about standards and safety." Terrazas then addressed the question about profitability. When you visit the Freeport McMoRan mine and walk into their offices, they list how long it has been since they had an injury. They give incentives for the employees that have not had accidents. "They are profitable and still in business and follow environmental standards." Terrazas wanted to remind everyone New Mexico has some of the most stringent and strongest environmental rules in the country. Doing business, no matter if extracting oil or copper it will be harder to obtain and keep permits here. Freeport has very few injures but they can always do better.

"Yes absolutely." Begay said she knew they had OSHA and companies that come in to make sure the workers will be safe. She said thinking back on her time working at Albertsons and it goes back to training. "I think they can do both."

Do you believe in putting public dollars into private schools? List the pros and cons.

As a public school teacher Begay said she would not put public dollars into private schools. She attended public schools, and many people have been products of public schools. She said Arizona thought this would be a good idea and now they have been funding two school systems. They thought it would cost $65 million but has been projected to $400 million a year. "In public schools we accept everyone, you know we are there to teach the kids." She said it would decimate the public school system.

Terrazas pointed out that when the state falls at number 50 in the nation in education there would be nothing wrong with starting a conversation about education to help the kids. "We didn't decrease any funding and actually increased the funding by $3 billion to the public schools at the last legislature. I voted for that." The state has a surplus of cash and Terrazas said every single kid that attends school in New Mexico deserves the best education. He gave the example of a parent that felt a private school could benefit their kid, but they can't afford it but by allowing some public dollars to help that kid obtain an education. "I don't think there is anything wrong with having a conversation." New Mexico falls at number 50 in education and there would be nothing wrong with introducing this. "Begay is not understanding when you introduce a bill it is to begin a conversation and it's not perfect." The bill must go through the committees, and it will be cleaned up. Something will be added and some subtracted. It will be worked bipartisan to obtain the best legislation. "We have to look at other means to get us off the 50th worst place for education."

Given the extreme negativity of this campaign if you win how will you bring the community together and get us to feel like you truly represent us?

Terrazas thought that was a good question. He had started setting up his campaign sending a positive message. He started being attacked by his opponent. At that point he had to respond. "I can assure you I have not allowed my advisors to start a full attack. I have had 17 mailers attack me and each one of those cost them about $10,000 to produce and send." They had attacked him in every way. "I don't like divisive tactics you see in national politics in our community." People had commented on how terrible it has been. "I don't think it helps the community when you give disinformation, such as I don't care about water, I don't care about the air." He looks to the community for answers that he needs because no one knows everything. He called the schools regarding a bill about air quality and asked if they could do what it required, and they said no, so he voted against it.

Begay said Terrazas had thrown the first punch. "He said I was from the radical left and Santa Fe was controlling me." She referred to an eleven-year-old Facebook post to twist. She said she didn't like the negativity but just stood up for herself. She speaks to her students about people spreading misinformation. She accused him of attacking her family legacy and had not received an apology. "I am ready to move forward. I am a team player." She went on to say she would be willing to work with other people and listen to the other side. "It is important to listen and collaborate." She had to stand up for herself and be a model to her first graders.

This question came from the online audience. Part of your district is the village of Virden, with recent devastating flooding in that area how would you support them in the event of another disaster?

Begay had talked to a voter in Virden, and she had mentioned this. They need to look at safeguards and flood prevention, so they need resources. She had visited Virden and had not been able to talk with many constituents but would go back and have those conversations. "I am willing to listen to people and see what they need." People had told her what they need. "We need to help those farmers and ranchers out there and promote local markets."

Terrazas encouraged people to look at the mailers Begay had sent out and compare them with his. Listen to the messages from each. "It will tell you everything that is going on in this campaign." When that event happened in Virden Terrazas knew they would be struggling and had sought emergency funds but knew it would take time. He had used capital outlay funds to give $50,000 each (Virden, Mimbres and Gila areas) so they could have some emergency funding right away. These communities have still been waiting on emergency money that has never happened. Terrazas knew that would happen and that had been why he did what he did with the capital outlay fund. The $100 million that Senator Siah Correa Hemphill gave to Santa Fe could have helped if it had been retained here for control. It could have been reinvested in things just like this.

Seibel wrapped up the forum with the time machine question. If you win and we are back here in four years, what accomplishment would you be most proud of from the past two years?

Terrazas didn't want to repeat anything he had already said. One of the things he had done had been to pass legislation for the return to work. It had been a promise he made to the district's commissioners, councils and mayors that needed officers and asked for his help to have it pass. It had taken four years but had been passed with the majority leader of the democrat party. A lot of bipartisan work has been done. "What we need to do as a state and community is to work together to help our state and not think of our party but the people of New Mexico." He wanted to come back and say he had passed a few more bills with bipartisan effort.

Begay said if she had to choose one it would be to get paid family medical leave passed. "As I have stated no one should have to choose between caring for an ill person they love and supporting their family." She also wanted to look at affordable housing. She added addressing the health care, looking at mental health. She would promote tourism and help with student loans. She wanted to collaborate and work together to have those things done.

The candidate gave their closing statements.

Terrazas said in conclusion he wanted to continue his work trying to help the community fight against the cost of living and all the bills that "will be costing you from all sides." They had just passed another bill they referred to as smart legislation and it sounds good but in other states that have done this it had increased their gas tax by 50 cents a gallon. "We need to fight that. We hope to find balance." He appreciated all the support he has had from the community and looks forward to being the representative for the next two years. "It is a beautiful thing to be a representative and have those good connections." Terrazas can be reached at 575-531-4262 and he hoped to continue to bring the community together.