By Lynn Janes

On October 21, 2024, the candidate forum for the upcoming election on November 5, 2024, took place at the WNMU Besse Forward Global Resource center. The forum had Barbara Bush and Eddie Flores facing off.

Nick Seibel, Silver City Daily Press publisher, moderated the forum. The candidates received questions from the audience, Facebook, and the Press writer Juno Ogle. Each would answer the same question and had two minutes.

Each candidate gave a three-minute opening statement.

Bush said, "It is a privilege and honor to be here." She thanked the university, Silver City Daily Press and the participants. She said family would be the most important to her. She had been married 39 years and had 3 kids and 5 grandkids. "My life revolves around them." She has a degree in behavioral sciences and a minor in business. "Behavioral sciences are the study of psychology, sociology and cultural anthropology." She felt this education would be useful as county commissioner. She has been fortunate enough to have several careers in her life and the common thread in them has been leadership. Bush started at McDonalds and quickly worked her way up to assistant manager. The last position she held had been running a very large student services center in one of the largest colleges in Illinois. She said to be a good leader you need several skills. She listed fairness, critical thinking and able to work with everyone. "Communication is key, and you need to listen first and not judge." She believes in transparency, accountability and collaboration. "I am good at connecting the dots."

Flores thanked Dr. Shepard, participants, Bush for attending the forum with him and the Press for having this forum. Flores was born and raised in Silver City and attended school here. "I am a product of Grant County." He had attended Silver schools and WNMU (Western New Mexico University) receiving a bachelors in criminal justice and minor in business. Later on, he received a masters in business. He and his wife Emmarie have raised 6 kids and have 12 grandchildren. During his time in Silver City, he had coached many sports and served on many boards including Silver Consolidated School Board for two terms. Currently he sits on the organized crime commission (5 member) that the governor organized. "I know our cultures, values and traditions in Grant County." Flores has been a public servant for 39 years and started with the Silver City Police Department, then went on to the New Mexico State Police. He retired as a captain and then took on the chief position at WNMU and holds that position currently. His priorities as a county commissioner will be to deal with quality-of-life issues and serve all regardless of political affiliation. Some of the quality-of-life issues he listed briefly and would expand on later, health care, public safety and second amendment rights. Mining and ranching have been very important in Grant County and Freeport McMoRan has been the biggest employer. "I want to continue those traditions, values and help provide jobs in Grant County."

The first general question. How long have you lived in Grant County and how familiar are you with the community? List events and organizations you participate in.

Flores said he has been a lifelong resident. "I am a fabric of Grant County." He had been raised on Chihuahua Hill in a humble home with 7 siblings. He said he has participated in traditions like hunting and wood cutting. His family had worked at the mines to put food on the table when he was growing up. His mother had been a homemaker and raised her kids. Flores went over all the events they participate in that have been traditions in the county for many years.

Bush said they had moved here three years ago and is a "newbie." They had come here to visit their son and fell in love with the area. She has been able to become friends with many people and joined some organizations. "I try to go to events and support the community. Although a 'newbie,' I have been getting to know the people thus far and wanting to know more about the county and getting to know how the traditions work. I feel the mining, farming and ranching are important." She wants to dig into those issues. Bush said she would be a commissioner for all the people. "I don't know what everyone needs, but I will when I talk to you."

Do you plan to take any training offered by the association of counties?

Bush said any offered she would take. "Knowledge is power."

Flores said of course he would. "My life has been nothing but training." He would attend any and all training that would help him be a better commissioner and help the citizens he serves.

The contract for the Grant County manager will be expiring. What qualities would you like to see in a county manager? What are your thoughts on the current county manager?

Flores would like them to have the qualities to listen and look outside the box. Their goal would be to continue to keep the county fluid in cash. The county manager would need to have a strong background in accounting, budgets and finance. "Our current manager is doing an amazing job; she stays on top of everything." He said it would be sad to see her leave, but he would do what he could to keep her.

Bush said when looking for a county manager the qualities that would be needed included accountability, collaboration, honesty, transparency and a skillset suitable to the position. As a commissioner they needed to ask if they would be doing the budget right, reading the contracts, accounts, etc. "We need to look at those now and in the future."

Ogle had a question for the candidates. HMS has proposed a county behavioral health care system that would provide crisis services. Being rural the county has had a hard time attracting and keeping health care professionals. Would this be a feasible goal and where would you find the funding?

Bush said that has been a big issue in Grant County. She had attended a commission meeting when Dr. Arizaga proposed this to the commissioners. "We need to examine why we can't get health care professionals or keep them." She suggested offering them stipends for housing, help with student loans, or some other incentive. She felt once they had lived in Silver, they would love it and stay. "I would call on the health care professionals to formulate a plan." She said as commissioners they have limited power but could always advise.

Flores said it would be the commissioners' job to come up with a plan and not push it to someone else. "We need behavioral health care here and it has been a big issue. These people need help immediately." The commissioners can look for funding help with the Council of Governments, grant writers and legislative funding. He spoke to the surplus money the state says they have and wants to make sure Grant County sees some of that. As a commission they would come up with a plan and take it to the legislators." It is a detriment to our county to not have a behavioral health system."

The audience had submitted a question. Considering the mental health issues in the county: Would you support adding mental health councilors to the staff of the sheriffs department?

They could use all the help they could receive, and Flores said he would support it. He had 39 years of experience as a law enforcement officer, and it could be very helpful. Drugs have been coming through this county and state at an unbelievable rate. It stems from the open borders. Fentanyl in Grant County has increased. "We could use more resources. At times officers must administer Narcan to save lives." Most of the crime stems from substance abuse. He would definitely look at it, and if it all had been done right, he would support.

Bush said she would support. She added she would not stop with just counselors. They need to have behavioral health workers in the sheriff's department. "Having a behavioral issue is not a crime." She had conversations with the current sheriff and the drug issue has been the biggest in the county and fentanyl the worst. Bush felt education of the children would be key.

This question came from the audience. How would you improve access to medical care and improve the hospital (the last owned county hospital in New Mexico)?

Bush said they needed to support the hospital and not allow it to go to private ownership. "It means doing a lot of things." She would collaborate with the board of trustees and figure out the best course for the hospital such as how to grow it, make it more viable, increase the doctors and increase the specialties. They will need to look where the money has been lost and close those holes. She would task the board of trustees to make a plan to take care of these things.

Flores again pointed out it will be the commissioner's job to outline a plan. It will be important as a commissioner to work collaboratively with the hospital CEO and personnel. He felt they should address the problems the public and he has had with issues at the hospital. Maybe better training or policies would help. Maybe they have not been made aware of the issues. In speaking to people while campaigning, he had heard a lot of negative comments about the quality of care from this hospital. He did add that "our community has been very blessed to have the hospital. The community is rural, and it is a rural hospital. Specialty care requires we travel to a bigger city."

Seibel said although privatizing the hospital had not been in the question he wondered what the feelings would be on that.

Flores answered by saying they needed to look at everything on paper and public input would be very important before any kind of decision would be made. "We are the voice of the people."

Bush said not having specialty care here has been the reason people leave Grant County. "We don't know what a private company will do, and we can't take that chance. I would do my due diligence but would be against it."

Ogle had another question. This year one of the big issues before the commission has been about properties with junk cars and recently a fire that happened on one of those properties. Should county codes be changed or will they be sufficient to address these safety issues?

Bush had attended those meetings at the commission, and it had come up multiple times. The big issue has been people have been afraid to report these properties. These problems affect the whole neighborhood. "We need to look at the polices currently in place and strengthen them. I want to help people help themselves."

Flores said people do not have to report these properties. Citizens do not have to be put in that position. The county has code officers and their job entails patrolling and look for these issues. They can see problems with properties and do not need to recreate politices. The policies have been in place. "They just need to be enforced." Judges that dismiss these cases and district attorneys that don't prosecute need to be held accountable. The people have been frustrated that nothing has been done. "We need to hold all involved accountable."

The audience had a common question on economic development. How would you address the problem with affordable housing in Grant County?

Flores said he would first oppose any new taxes. He remembered as a kid housing had been affordable. Outsiders came in that had sold their homes for large amounts of cash in other places and came here and could pay cash. It caused housing prices to increase significantly and has become a real problem. As a commission they need to see what can be done such as apartments. Address the problem and as a commission come up with a solution. Sibel said he had a little time left and he wanted to know what he thought about the recent special election bond issue that increased property taxes. Since he had recently sat on the school board would it include that bond issue? Flores said it would not be a new tax, and the schools needed upgrading. He pointed out they had issues in the school when he sat on the board that still have not been addressed.

People have been talking about affordable housing when Bush has been out campaigning. Housing cost have been high everywhere and not just here. She proposed solving it by tasking planning and development to come up with a plan and working with the legislature. She spoke about an organization called Crooked Forest Institute that will be building small homes and more of that should be done. With the manufactured homes people don't own the land and that would be a problem because it has caused them to not be affordable. The problem needs to be addressed on different fronts. "It is not cut and dry."

A question from the audience. What is your experience with copper mining and what would you do to support mine jobs and copper production?

Bush said they didn't have a lot of copper mines in Illinois, and she needed to learn more about them and do research. The jobs in the mines would be important and they needed to support that. "I will investigate and have conversations with all the major players to find the best course of action."

Flores said his father and brother had worked at the mines and it had been the county's biggest employer. They bring in millions of dollars into this county annually. "I would do anything in my power to foster and strengthen the relationship between the commission and Freeport McMoRan. I will oppose any anti-mining bill that comes before the commission." Currently several bills have been introduced both from the state and federal that will be anti-mining. Several clubs support anti-mining, including Sierra Club and New Mexico Wild. He pointed out that Bush has been endorsed by both of these organizations. "I have not asked anyone to endorse me because I speak to everyone and not just special interest groups." Every candidate had been asked to meet with people from Freeport McMoRan, and Bush had declined.

Flores wanted to address something Bush said about people leaving area because "we have a lack of specialty care." He had in the past few years had to seek out the specialty care elsewhere but said he would never leave Grant County because he loved it here.

The online audience had a question. Besides mining and ranching, will you represent the other 90 percent of your constituents?

Flores said he represented everyone in Grant County. He would always be compassionate, an effective listener and address their concerns to the commission. It had been what he did on the school board, state police and now chief of police. He realizes people have other jobs here besides mining and ranching. Everyone would be included to come speak to him with concerns.

Bush agreed with Flores on the issue. Really listening to the community and their needs would be important. "Representing all the people is what the commission does, we work for all the people even though we have different districts."

In general, what are your ideas about promoting economic development?

Bush commented, "There is a lot to unpack." The biggest area to utilize would be outdoor recreation. It would bring about jobs and economic development that would help the economy. She suggested helping the farmers with soil regeneration. Currently a business in the county has been doing bio composting. In a regular situation five tons of compost would be needed but with this system you would just need five pounds. Helps make the crops bigger and revitalize the land. This would be an opportunity to profit and make Grant County a leader in regenerative farming.

Flores said economic development would be very important as a commissioner. First and foremost, for Grant County would be to create an area or facility for the youth. Not much for the kids to do here and as my mother said, "An idle mind is a dangerous mind." The community used to have a theater. He said he is thankful for the Silco, but it has very limited seating. "We need a theater for all ages. We need to meet with the town council and see what we can do to bring this kind of development to Grant County." The other thing he suggested would be to improve the infrastructure. The roads here have been in terrible condition. When traveling to Arizona they use their tax money for roads and the road conditions are amazing. "We in Grant County have just gotten used to and accepted the roads. We deserve better." If the infrastructure improves it might attract more to the area and offer them tax breaks to start new businesses.

The audience had a question. How important is outdoor recreation and tourism to you? How would you like to see it developed and marketed?

Outdoor recreation has been a very important part of the culture and tradition of the Flores family. "We need to emphasize the Gila National Forest." This will be to promote tourism and public use of our land with advertising. Many people of the area take it for granted, because they see it every day because of being only fifteen minutes away. "I will promote tourism and more importantly the public use of our state and federal land. I will hold our values of hunting, ranching, mining, fishing, camping not just for us but for the tourists coming in. We don't want any restrictions and want to continue to enjoy our public lands. Keep the freedom we have had."

Bush said the way they would do it would be marketing. She felt the marketing currently stinks. They have not been showing what Grant County has to offer. She agreed with Flores on the things that could be done in the national forest. Tourism does not have to be from far away; they can come from the surrounding area and states. "I want to get Grant County back to a pre-pandemic state. Marketing is key."

The audience alluded to families struggling to get by with inflation and making ends meet. What can you do and what will you do to help business and families?

Bush attributed it to mostly have to do with housing. People have been having to pay so much for rent and mortgages that it has been difficult to focus on other things. She said people had to make hard choices such as an emergency room visit. "We need to utilize what we have here and expand on those programs." She referred to the schools, using programs from The Commons, and the help they give the whole community. A real plan for affordable housing needs to be done.

Flores said they will be limited, and inflation would be a federal issue. The last 3-4 years had not been good for the economy. He sympathized with people living paycheck to paycheck and said his family does at times. He spoke to the help a food pantry makes to help people. They rely on people's donations to fill those pantries. It could be spread throughout the county and not just Silver City. "Everyone needs help at some point in their lives." As a commissioner they need to address their federal representatives. Start with Santa Fe and meet with the US senators. Address their false promises of improving the economy. It must be addressed at the state and federal level.

Ogle had a question. Many agree that more businesses have been needed with well paid jobs. Also, more tourists need to be brought in. At the same time the people fear the "secret" of Grant County will get out and attract too many people end up like Telluride, Colorado where locals have been forced out by the increase in cost of living. How would you balance that?

Flores said they would have to strike a balance and decide what would be best for everyone in Grant County. They didn't need chain stores. "We need to look closely at who wants to come here and why. The community does have a need for a youth facility, movie theater and restaurants. The jobs they create, and services provided has to be looked at. In that process it hopefully helps strike a balance but we need it to make the quality of life better in the county."

Bush said the price of housing had gone up all over the country and not just here. She believes in keeping out the big box chains. "We want mom-and-pop businesses. It helps us locally and keeps us here. Sticking with our traditions here will keep Grant County, Grant County."

This question came from the audience and had been the second most asked. Seibel combined the questions into one. As commissioner what will you do about crime in our communities?

Bush had met several times with the sheriff and crime has been an issue. "It is being tackled now better than it was." She said previously they had not had a sheriff's deputy in the Mimbres or Cliff area and now they do. The department needs more so they can have someone around the clock, but it comes down to resources. "It is the commissioner's responsibility to give them the resources needed." She added that the municipalities needed to take care of their area and only call on the sheriff when needed in an emergency.

First, they would be to hold the people accountable and Flores, as a law enforcement officer, said he needs to be held accountable, too. "Every problem has a solution." Mimbres and Cliff had always had a residential deputy until that person resigns or retires. It has been hard for them to find another one. Although they have one now, they don't work 24 hours a day. The big issue has been drugs, substance abuse, fentanyl, open borders and violent gang members coming across. "Grant County is on the border. We need more resources, but people don't want to be law enforcement anymore, people don't respect the law." The commission needs to go to the legislature and ask for the resources for more officers, training and equipment. They need to tap into those tax dollars from cannabis, oil and gas. The public has been told they have a surplus so why can't that be used for public safety there by having a safer environment. Other ways to address the crime would be to hold the judges and district attorney accountable for not prosecuting the cases they should and letting people that commit crime go.

Law enforcement has had a hard time retaining officers and sometimes retaining a department. Because of this it falls on the sheriff's department to cover those areas. What is the ultimate solution to that problem? Does the county commission have a role in helping the smaller communities?

Flores said it has been hard for the mining district and at WNMU, Dr. Shepard has made it the highest paid department in the county with exception of the state police. Because of that they have been fully staffed. Flores said they need to request the people in Santa Fe to help. The state continues to make things harder and harder on officers. This should be addressed. Retention, bonuses and signing bonuses will help. Although offered currently, the state has made it very difficult to pass them on to the officers. He said he had firsthand knowledge of the difficulties. It sounds good on paper and in press conferences, but they need a solution to make it viable. This would help the mining district alleviate their problems.

Bush said they needed to assist the departments and speak to the legislators as commissioners. "It all comes to money. The sheriff's department is not paid what other departments are, and we need to remedy this." She asked people to vote yes on amendment four. They needed to obtain and retain quality personnel. She proposed helping neighbors talk to the legislators to find the resources.

In 2019, the Grant County Commission voted to be designated as a second-amendment sanctuary county. How do you feel about that vote and how would you vote on that if you had been on the commission at the time?

Bush commented the second amendment has been important in the area. She had a rough upbringing, and they had to live off the land for a year and had hunted and fished. Responsible gun ownership will be vital along with education. "I believe I would have voted in favor."

No doubt. Flores would have voted yes, he said. The second amendment has been a constitutional right. It has been part of the tradition and heritage of the area. The amendment says it is a right with no infringement. He pointed out that Bush in a recent article said she would not be an advocate of AR-15s. People collect them and shoot them, and they are part of the second amendment right. "I would vote yes now to continue to uphold our second amendment right against any type of infringement."

This question came from the audience and Siebel pulled it forward because of a previous response. What is your take on constitutional amendment four that is on the ballot. Should public employees get a raise? Do you feel elected individuals should get a pay increase when county directors get more than elected officials? Seibel said It would give the county control over pay raises instead of the state.

Flores said he would not support any raise for him as a county commissioner or fellow commissioners. "I am not here for a paycheck." He had run for office to improve the quality of life and not for pay.

Bush would vote yes on amendment four and it would be very important. "It is not for the commission to decide what they make. It is for the commission to decide what other elected officials make such as the sheriff and undersheriff. Currently they make less than their officers and can't get what they need." Elected officials have not had a cost-of-living increase.

This question came from an audience member, and he would be rephrasing it to address both candidates. Seibel said, "We are living in a polarized moment." What does the party label mean to you as a democrat or republican?

Being a Democrat means being an American, Bush believes. "We believe in each other and all people deserve to be heard. They deserve to lead a happy healthy life. It is important for our democracy." She added that this election would be about "our democracy. I am so proud to be a Democrat but I will represent all the people."

Flores wanted to come back and speak to the issue of amendment four. He would not support a bond issue that provided a pay raise to commissioners. However, he pointed out the bond had been poorly written. "If it said commissioners were exempt and would address other elected officials, I would look at it and support it. We do have some deficiencies in pay." Flores said his party delegation is Republican. "It is simple it reflects my family's values, putting the Lord first. We run our family based on the Bible. I don't support teachers being able to go into an elementary school room and talk to the kids about sexual identity and gender." Republican values have been what his family has been based on. "I am proud to be Republican but I amnot trying to offend anyone." He had spoken to Democrats that share those same values. These people have been born and raised as Democrats and have always been.

This question came from the audience and concerns the wildlife services contract. It comes up every year and Seibel said it has always been a hot button topic for the commission. The contract has not been complied with. Cyanide that had been stipulated to not be used finds its way into the contract. Siebel continued that the reporting had not been done or had been late. As a commissioner what would you do about this?

Flores said if what Seibel had said was true it goes back to what he had been saying, they needed to be held accountable. Why did they not report and why did they use the cyanide? The contract does help with many things such as disease from pigeons, rodents or anything threatening our cattle. He had people show him videos of having mountain lions in their yard hissing at them. "We don't want to eliminate the animal but relocate them." They use non-lethal means to remove predators. "It is a useful contract and something the community needs."

Bush said, "This is something dear to me. I went to the commission meeting and spoke against the contract because of foot traps and cyanide. They are not allowed and illegal on public land." After reviewing the quarterly report, she wanted to know where the accountably had been. It had been clearly laid out what they had to report, and they had not done that. "I was beside myself when they decided to revert back to the old contract rather than a revised." In the future she would review that very stringently

This question came from the audience. Do you support, if Trump is reelected his promise to repeal all environmental regulations?

Bush responded, "No and I don't even know what else to say. It is the silliest thing I have heard. They protect our air and water."

Flores said that question had nothing to do with county issues, no matter who the president would be. It had been a political ploy. "My opinion on a federal level does not deal with the issues of Grant County. I am here to talk about the issues of Grant County."

How would you prepare this county for climate resilience and awareness given more frequent extreme weather events?

Flores addressed the summers had been warmer and the climate issues brought forth to the public. He felt education and research would be important. "Knowledge is power. The carbon footprint has been hurting our climate. We as a society need to learn what can be done to better our environment."

Bush said this would impact Grant County. Currently the Air Force wants to do flyovers which will cause pollution of different kinds. Education would be huge as well a as holding industries to standards. "We have to stop the pollution. There are things we can do to draw the carbon down."

A question from the audience. Tell us about your experience working with diverse populations." He referred to ethnicity, farming, ranching, diverse populations, youth, seniors, etc.

Bush had run a very large student services office for fifteen years. The population of the college had been extremely diverse and in all ways. They had people from not just all over the country but all over the world. "It was diverse in ethnicity, ability, and every other type." They made sure they would be addressing the needs of the students, which had always been a priority. "It is important to be open to diversity and embrace it. Through diversity we all become better people."

"My entire career and adult life I have worked with diverse groups." Flores added he had worked with diverse groups before they had the term of diverse groups. As a state police commander and assistant commander, he had the opportunity to deal with many different people and international situations being close to the border. He had also dealt with many groups being on boards and in different groups. He said as chief of police at WNMU he had dealt with many diverse people and groups. They have students from all over the world with different cultures, traditions and values. "Dealing with diverse groups makes you a better human being. I'm not here to judge people for their beliefs. I am here to be your county commissioner whatever group you are from." His experience had helped him prepare for this position.

Every forum Siebel poses a time machine question. He asks if they win and four years from now, they come back to this forum and will be running again for their second term. What would they be most proud of accomplishing in their time on the commission.

Flores picked one but knew he would have more. The most important would be to have provided quality health care for all. He had experience with the lack of it here, but had also experienced the excellent care at the Mayo Clinic. He would be proud when people could go to our rural hospital here in Grant County and say when they had been at the hospital, they felt like they had been at the Mayo Clinic because of the health care that had been provided.

Bush said because of transparency, accountability she had successfully worked with commissioners, managers and legislators to make positive changes. She listed some of them as better health care, stronger economy, more job opportunities, affordable housing and a healthier and more stable environment.

Closing statements.

Flores started with, 'I am the best candidate for Grant County Commissioner because of my knowledge, experience and leadership." He didn't have a learning curve of trying to learn the traditions and values of the community. He had been born and raised here. "I will hit the ground running but will not micromanage our county manager. I will fight for the continued use of our public lands, families of miners and school system." He added he would be holding people accountable whether they were a county employee, sheriff, treasurer, and all judges. He will work with the legislators to tap into the oil and gas surplus funds and cannabis taxes to help the county. He has the knowledge and networking skills both state and federal to do the job. He would work with the Prospectors and Council of Governments to obtain funding. Flores can be reached at 575-574-7544 and on Facebook (Flores for Grant County). "I will always return your calls."