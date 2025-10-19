Candidate forum for Silver City town council district 4

By Lynn Janes

On October 14, 2025, they had the candidate forum for district 4 Silver City town council for the election on November 4, 2025, took place at the WNMU Besse Forward Global Resource center. The forum had Victor Nanez and Jennifer Rider facing off.

Nick Seibel, Silver City Daily Press publisher, moderated the forum. The candidates received questions from the audience, Facebook, and the Press writer Juno Ogle. Each would answer the same question and had two minutes.

Each candidate provided a three-minute opening statement.

Nanez said his family goes back four generations. His mother had relocated to the area from the Socorro area when they had been evacuated due to the Rio Grande flooding. While here she met his father who was from Santa Clara, and he worked in the mines. His father had died in a mining accident when Nanez was three years old. His mother remarried and they owned several businesses through the years and the last one being ABC Datsun. He graduated from Cobre High School and attended Western New Mexico University, but had to put his education aside to join the military. When he retired from the military he came back to Silver City and has lived here 32 years. He worked for Engineers Inc. which has become Stantec. Working for them ,he learned the infrastructure of the town and worked with local, state and federal governments to acquire funds with the assistance of Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments. He had also worked on the Main Street project and was instrumental in the building of the visitor center. Because of his familiarity with the infrastructure of the town it will be what he can bring to the table to help grow the community and make it a better place to live.

Rider said, "I have lived her since I was a little kid." Her dad had been hired by the mine and her parents became enchanted by Silver City. She has two grown children, and her son does a lot of work with The Commons. She comes from a long line of storytellers and everyone has a story. She said, "I am a proud graduate of Silver High School and Western New Mexico University." She had studied psychology and social work and spent a lot of her career working with the youth and the YCC (youth conservation corps). This year they had partnered with the town and did a project in her neighborhood on Corbin Street and 13th Street. They had done ditch improvements near The Commons. Rider has worked at The Commons for eight years, and they do a lot with food security but also education. The Commons has community gardens and partners with other nonprofits and organizations to help feed people. Silver City has a lot of food insecurity, and many seniors face this problem. "I am thankful to be part of it. I really want there to be a safe space for every citizen in this town." Rider commented that the Big Ditch needed to be celebrated not just for enjoyment but as part of the town's environmental health, tourism and economic vitality.

Seibel started with general questions. What are the top issues of District 4?

Rider said overall it would be moral. People in the district feel marginalized and left behind. She had been working on a YCC project on 13th Street and a lady driving by commented, "I pay taxes, too, and we feel overlooked." Rider continued that safety has been a big issue, and the unhoused situation has not been dealt with. The unhoused need assistance but the business and property owners do also. Affordable housing has been a problem, and the zoning issues inhibit many things that could be done. Her list continued with cleaning up the big ditch, drug addiction and behavioral health. "District 4 is very challenged, and I feel like we are overlooked a lot of the time."

Nanez pointed out that district 4 covers a lot of area and has different concerns depending on the area. On the south side public safety would be the biggest. On the north side the new recreation center has opened, and a lot of people have been interested to see how that will be handled. A lot of concern will be for infrastructure, because of it being old and obsolete. Vista De Plata sits in the middle of District 4 and had been done to provide low income housing. Nanez had been involved in the infrastructure. Now the supposed affordable housing lists at $250,000.

What activities have you been involved in helping District 4 prior to becoming a candidate?

Nanez had been involved heavily with the town when he worked at the engineering firm and that firm did most of the engineering projects for the town. They had done a great deal of the infrastructure from roads to sidewalks. Sidewalks had been installed ADA accessible from downtown to the university. They had also done a lot of ADA accessibility in downtown. Nanez had designed the bridge that goes over the big ditch from the visitor center to downtown. He had been involved in helping to acquire the funds local, state and federal with the help of Priscilla Lucero, Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments. Nanez had also been involved in the street lighting project downtown.

Rider said the main thing she had done has been at her job at The Commons. "It is a tiny place, but we do a lot of work." They feed about 5,000 people. She meets with the schools every year to provide weekend backpacks for kids that go home and may not have an adult in the house. As a gardener Rider has worked to start edible garden spaces. She had become involved in the district when she moved there four years earlier but has worked at The Commons eight years. She had lived on the outside of town and moving in she found it loud and a little scary because of the crime. Rider said, "I turned into a little warrior and now when I walk down the street, they either say hello or go the other direction because I am going to fight for everyone." People can't sit on their patio anymore, like a grandma that grew up in a house that her family built. Children can't play in the street, and she thought this has been a big problem. She has worked with code enforcement and police to try and make it safer.

What do you think of the town manager retiring and they have not begun looking for a new one? What is your plan?

Rider enjoyed the partnership with Alex Brown, town manager, and Mayor Ken Ladner. She also had worked with Jacqui Olea, assistant town manager. "I would love for her to step into the position." She did feel everybody needed the opportunity to apply for the job and hates to see when a job has been advertised but they had already chosen someone before. She hoped they could be transparent and reach out to the community and hoped they hired someone in Grant County. Someone else might bring skills but nobody knows Silver City like people that live here. "I hope they can find someone that can fill big shoes of someone who has been town manager for a very long time."

Nanez knows both personally, referring to Brown and Ladner, and has a good relationship with them. Professionally he felt Brown had done a superb job and had been very dedicated individually and professionally. He extended the same to Ladner. They had postponed looking for a new town manager due to wanting for the new people elected to be involved. Olea has been doing an excellent job and has been under the wing of Brown. Nanez said Brown told him when they met that he offered his phone number and said he would help Olea or the new administration any time. He wanted a smooth transition.

What are the qualifications you would like to see in the next town manager? What are the priorities and skillset?

Leadership and the confidence of the public. Nanez continued that Brown had brought that. He would be in favor of having someone inhouse take the position temporarily.

Siebel continued the question to Nanez. Rider has said it would be important to hire from the community. What are the pros and cons of hiring someone from Grant County versus bringing someone in with some city management experience from elsewhere?

Olea would already be familiar with the operation of the town and have hands on experience. Nanez thought it would be great if someone else wanted to apply that had familiarity with the people of Silver City, how it operates, it would be great. "Even though we want to grow it is still a small neighborhood."

Siebel addressed the same questions to Rider although he thought she had already answered part of it.

Rider said they need someone that understand policy and knowing what the citizens might not understand. It will be important for them to be a great communicator, someone that cares about the community. Great ideas would be a big part. A top quality will be to give a voice to the citizens and engage people that feel voiceless.

Rider does research and looks at other models and what has worked. If someone came from out of town, they might bring a fresh perspective. As far as a con, "Silver City is a little cocoon ad we have special things that we do. We have cultural elements, history and stories." Rider added, "I feel like if someone comes in and wants to fix us, like we've all heard a bunch of times, that could end badly."



Ogle had a question for the candidates. Vista De Plata had not gone forward as envisioned. Several houses have been put in and still listed for sale. What ideas do you have that could encourage some sales and some interest in that area.

Rider said the surrounding area needs to be safe. The price point currently will be a problem. "I can't afford a house that costs that much, and I have a full time job." When someone has just started out and they looked for affordable housing those properties would not work. Maybe a different plan needs to be looked at, grant for first time home buyers to help with the purchase. She suggested looking at the empty homes and help with the repairs so families could move in. She didn't feel good about the $250,000 price point. Bottom line anyone living in the properties should feel safe and secure.

Nanez thought the infrastructure needed improvement and with that it would help landowners upgrade their property. While knocking on doors he had run into people that had moved here from Canada and New Jersey, and they had to upgrade their houses. The homes had been old and now look very nice. Maybe a program could be started to help people upgrade their homes to make the area more aesthetically inviting. "If we could get individuals to upgrade their property and also do something with the supposedly affordable housing on Mountain View Road which has turned into a fiasco." Affordable housing has been a nationwide problem in part due to interest rates.

Rider said she didn't know what could be done but they need to look at some other options. Maybe changing the zoning, a bit and allowing casitas. "I almost feel like we need to start from scratch and find other resources. Right now, they are not affordable housing."

The audience had submitted a question. Right now, the town will not be just looking at the town manager retiring but many of the upper echelons of the town government will be retringin the next year. How will the town manage the loss of this historic infrastructure and other knowledge with so many retiring in upper management?

Rider said they need a smooth transition. The knowledge can be passed on and should not be lost. She hoped the town manager would stay on; he had already overstayed before canceling his retirement the year before. She felt Silver City had a lot of amazing people and the town council can be part of that transition.

Nanez thought with the time these individuals have left that they take someone under their wing and instruct them on how to manage the facility or department. Look for a smooth transition because loosing so many at the same time could be rough.

The audience had submitted a question. Have you had a conversation with Police Chief Freddie Portillo? Do you feel officers are being paid enough for their professional services?

Nanez had met with Portillo last week and one issue talked about had been salaries. Some officers have retired, and salaries has been a problem with recruitment. Once the officer has been certified after attending the Western New Mexico University police academy they look for the highest salary and they can be paid more than the Silver City police department can offer.

Rider had not met with Portillo but thanked him many times along with code enforcement because they have helped at The Commons many times. "It is very clear our police force should not be moonlighting." They work hard and need a break and if they have to moonlight, they will not have that break and Rider thought that would be detrimental to everyone. They need a work-life balance like everyone. The whole town needs to have their wages looked into.

The audience had submitted a question that would be similar but from a different perspective. Where do you prioritize our police department with their morale and the loss of good officers because of bad leadership?

The safety of the community would be a high priority. Rider said, if people have been leaving because of poor leadership the council needs to review that. A lot falls on the town council and they need to meet with the police officers and talk to them one on one and see what needs they have. "I don't feel like they should be abused, they should be supported by the community and their leaders."

Seibel said he thought the subtext of that question had been, do you believe that the police department has bad leadership?

Rider said she didn't know. She spoke to the many problems with crime and the morale of the officers because they have their hands tied and not from the local level but the state. Maybe the leadership beyond Silver City has been creating some of the issues.

Nanez supports the police, and public safety should be first. He could not comment to the leadership because they had not talked about that in their meeting. Poor leadership would be detrimental to morale and needs to be addressed. He had attended military police school and had been in military police. "Blue is in my blood and morale is number one for satisfaction and for public safety." If a problem exists it needs to be taken up by the council.

Ogle had a question for the candidates. Earlier in the year a group had wanted to have a community committee that would help facilitate communication and issues between the public and police department. It had been voted down with the mayor breaking the tie. What is your opinion? Do we need such a committee?

Nanez believes department heads should run the departments. The one to establish that communication with the public should be the police chief and police officers. The public comes first. "I do not agree with the committee."

Rider had recently heard a mayoral candidate speak to a town advocate that would meet with anyone with concerns on any town matter or department. "It might be a nice bridge. She had spent time listening to the people that had come up with the committee proposal and they said they had spent five years on it. She wondered why it had gone on so long and a lot of time had been invested. She agreed with Nanez that the department head should lead and if an issue comes up, the council should be the one to deal with it. She also had concerns about who would be on that committee and their backgrounds.

Seibel had a follow up question. One of the kerfuffles in the town council had occurred when a couple of members of the council objected to the town being involved in the federal funding from Stonegarden. The grant flows through the county, then the sheriff's department and then the town. It pays officers overtime to assist in some immigration activates in the county. "I wonder what your feelings are about the town's participation in the grant." He had an example a few weeks earlier when Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had come to Bayard and the Bayard police department had allowed them to use the facility to conduct interviews. Some had been upset by this. What is Silver City's role? Where would you like to see the town place itself in this controversy?

Rider felt like some people attend school to receive a lot of training in specialized areas. Those people should do those jobs. ICE had come to her place of work, and they felt intrusive and wanted to interview coworkers. She didn't think that would be appropriate. "I didn't feel safe. Safety in the community is foremost. It is a complicated question."

Nanez said Stonegarden had become an issue. The town looks for grants all the time and that had been a grant originally allocated to the county. It would be used to provide a safer community. If the funds will be used for what the grant allows, he would not object. The grant would not be used for immigrants or illegals. If using as allocated for it would not be a problem. The funds had not been to enforce federal law.

Seibel further questioned Nanez. How much cooperation do you think there should be between town police and federal agents?

It would be a hard question. The grant has stipulations and if instructions were followed, they should not have any problems. "I do not believe the Silver City police department is enforcing federal law."

What is the impact for organizations like SPIN (support for people in need) on the safety of residents in District 4? Do you support SPIN?

"Now there is a white elephant in the room." Nanez said SPIN has caused quite an impact on the residents in the area. He supports SPIN, but they need to prioritize the safety of the residents. He had been knocking on doors in that area and when he knocked and the people came to the door you could hear many clicks with them disengaging many locks. They had commented that has been how they have had to live, and they live like a prisoner in their own homes The protection of the residents has to be primary. Nanez had met with the director and the facility itself looked clean and they had food. The issue has not been there but when they leave the property. What they do, legal or illegal, trickles down to the residents and business owners downtown. "It has become a major problem."

Seibel asked if they should move them someplace else or shut them down. Nanez said he could not provide an answer. The facility has been operating within its policies. "How can you control people after they leave that property that have not come from here?" Maybe more police enforcement in the area would help.

Rider had talked to a lot of the community members on this issue. She resides by one of the SPIN houses but not the main one. They had their ups and downs with it. Rider referred to when the town of Farmington had come down to hold a public meeting. They had offered some solutions that had been working very well for them. It seemed very positive, and it helped everyone. She said she has many locks on her door and knew exactly what Nanez had spoken about. She didn't think they could keep adding places like SPIN, and they needed to dig deep into the issue and find a resolution with all of the voices at the table. "If SPIN continues to be part of the solution, great. If we do something different then so be it."

How important is small business in Silver City such as restaurants? What will you do to promote them?

Rider said when people work all week, they need some leisure time and when businesses close downtown it eliminates the quality of life in this community. "We need to do everything to keep small businesses here. Where would we be without them?" They have a lot of problems downtown . People have felt unsafe, uncomfortable and it has been a huge issue. Some resolution needs to be found, and Rider came back to the Farmington model, and it could help.

Nanez supports small business one hundred percent. Without them Silver City would not exist. It has been the major part of the town income from gross receipts. "We do have to address the issues that small businesses are confronted with, which is another white elephant in the room." He would like to see how they could accommodate small businesses with grants to provide resources to upgrade their facilities. Funds can be obtained for historical remodeling and Silver City has been a tourist attraction. He would support anything to help small businesses.

Siebel had a follow up question. What ideas to you have for downtown related to disruptive behaviors, empty and poorly managed buildings and economic development in general?

Nanez said they needed to find ways to support small businesses. He spoke again to the grants available for historic preservation. The town has the population to maintain the businesses downtown, but people don't feel safe, and they need public safety.

Rider had left Silver City when she graduated from high school and went to a tourist town in Oregon. Because of the tourists, they had made good money and were the life blood of the community. Off season the population would be 5,000 but during the tourist season it would grow to 25,000. It had been designed to accommodate that expansion. It has been hard for Rider to see so few tourist come in for major events like Tour of the Gila and Chocolate Fantasia. In the past they had been very well attended. "We have a lot of empty buildings. We need more competition." She went into the downfalls of all the empty buildings and what she thought could be done. People come and see a bad morale, have bad experiences, empty shops and people running around screaming things.

Ogle had a question for the candidates. On October 28, 2025, the town council has the vote on the first major overhaul of the land use code in 15 years. How familiar are you with the proposed changes and will it be beneficial to the community?

Rider had heard they did a major overhaul but had not looked into it so she could not answer the question. "I can talk about zoning and walkable communities." She went into how they could change some zoning to better accommodate the community. She said she would be looking at the new land use code proposed.

Nanez had talked to the assistant town manager on the issue, but he would need to wait to know more to properly answer the question.

This question came from the audience. What are your qualifications to help the town address infrastructure? Siebel added to the question. What one infrastructure project that the town is not working on needs to be addressed?

Nanez said he had been an engineer with Engineers Inc for 27 years and they had worked on most of the infrastructure of the town. "I come to the table knowing the needs and not just potholes but extensions of roads." He went over the roads that needed to be extended in the community. He listed the wastewater treatment plant that much of it was obsolete. The sewer system needs improvement. Many issues with infrastructure that need to be addressed.

"It think a lot about potholes. I think about tourism. I know that is a minor issue." Rider continued that it really would be a big one. People had bumped their heads because of potholes, fallen down because of uneven roads. "Downtown is dangerous and needs to be addressed for the seniors and tourists." The downtown needed to be more inviting and safer for people. She would like to continue to improve the big ditch area. It would be great for tourism, walking and biking. They needed a map, so people knew where to pop out for ice cream or a historical site.

The online audience had a question. How would you describe your relationship with our LGBTQ community in Silver City?

Rider said a lot of the people from that community volunteer at The Commons. "I just feel l like to be nice to everybody. I have a lot of friends from all walks of life, and I value all greatly." As far as specialized it didn't matter, she just wanted everyone to feel safe and cared for.

Nanez said, "I don't see titles on individuals. If they belong to some organization or some group, that's their prerogative. I support events they can do, so that they can hold to provide for themselves in any way." He didn't see any segregation and their tax money would be the same as his. He also said he didn't care about titles.

How important are the mines to Silver City?

Nanez said, "The mines are the blood of Silver City, without them Silver City would not exist." He had memories of growing up in the area and one day they would have 500 kids in school and the mines would close or slow down and they would only have 50. Families left to find employment.

Rider's dad worked at the mines when she had been growing up. She saw both sides. He father had been a photographer and taken many photos of the kneeling nun and surrounding mountains. "In some ways it is amazing and some ways it was oh my gosh what happened to that hillside." She agreed with Nanez. When she attended school, they had all kinds of kids and then when the mines closed or shut down many of the kids left. "I feel like the mines are a major part of our lifeblood here." It had brought her to the community, and they keep many families employed.

Siebel added a follow up question. What do we do when the mines are gone? They have an annual grant program for the community, fund organizations, support sustainability for the communities. Whether it is 10 years or 50 years, there will be a day.

Rider said they needed to focus on all the beautiful things about Silver City that could bring in income. Recently she had learned more about recycling and what other countries and states have been doing. "We need creative ways to deal with our trash problem, unhoused, and affordable housing that puts people to work." She included Western New Mexico University and pushing it more.

Nanez said that will be devastating to the community. They need to start thinking now on how to face that when and if it does happen. He spoke to the art community, university and tourism. People come to Silver City for its beauty and environment. "We need to use those assets to generate income." People enjoy the four gentle seasons, and they should try to attract more people from different lifestyles to supplement that loss of income and have more events

The audience had a question. What ideas to you have to get more members of the community to participate in voting and other issues in the town government?

"I am sorry to say but we need to find ways whether through advertising, knocking on doors, pamphlets, flyers or some means." Nanez asked if people have any ideas on how to have people participate, he would like to hear it. He saw a lack of participation in everything. Public involvement has been a big issue.

Rider had been pondering this recently. She had wondered why people had asked her to run and she thought it had been because she's been active in the community. "We all should be engaged and involved." People don't feel important or relevant. The town should do more outreaches like a picnic in the park. "We have to get people involved in the community." The kids in YCC had asked her to run, and she thought it will be important to have rhem involved because they will have the answers of the future. "We really need to clean up the way we behave as town counselors and leaders in our community. When we make the news for being ugly to each other or getting rowdy, it doesn't make people feel like, oh, wow, I want to be a town counselor. I want to go to the meetings. It kind of feels like, great, another place where everyone's fighting. Just what I wanted."

Every forum Siebel poses a time machine question. He asks if they win and four years from now, they come back to this forum and will be running again for the second term. What is your single biggest accomplishment on the council in your first term?

Rider had made people feel safe and productive because some of the issues such as recycling, affordable house and people not having hope had been taken care of. "We have given people a reason to want to be part of the community." The downtown will be beautiful. The main issues have been resolved due to the community working together. She continued with a utopian outlook. Siebel asked her to list one thing. Rider said they develop a model like Farmington and plug people into a better living situation.

Nanez said, "My constituents are satisfied with the job I did, and I was held accountable for the growth, safety and involvement of the community.

Closing statements.

Rider hoped people would vote, and it would be a priority. It will be important for everyone's voice to be heard. "I have a lot of issues I am concerned with and that is why I am running." She has many things she cares about, community safety, property owner rights and affordable housing. Rider said she had a long list and if you voted for her, she will be working on those. "I am very diligent and have stayed working at The Commons because of dedication. I totally care about District 4." She can be reached by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Nanez hoped he had demonstrated the love he has for Silveer City and concern for the residents. "I am aware of the experience and knowledge that I can offer working alongside the town council." He will continue to work to better the community which he loves. Everyone seems to leave Silver City, but they always come back. "I would love your support." He can be reached at V. Nanez for Silver City Council District 4 on Facebook, and it has more contact information.

Seibel thanked everyone for coming and providing great questions for the candidates.