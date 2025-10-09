Candidate Q&A for Jennifer Metzler Rider – Silver City District 4

By Frost McGahey

Jennifer Metzler Rider – Silver City District 4 Candidate

(Editor's Note: The Grant County Beat asked Candidates questions so voters can determine who they want to vote for. Early voting starts October 7, and Election Day is Tuesday November 4. The replies are posted in the order received.)

1A. How long have you lived in Silver?

I've lived in Silver City for 33 years, my family has lived in Silver City since 1980.

1B. Where did you come from?

I was born in Omaha, Nebraska, but Silver City has been my home for most of my life.

1C. If a local, how long has your family been here?

My children are the true locals — they are 21 and 19 and were raised here.

2. What do you like best about Silver City?

What I love most are the people. This is a town with strong neighbors, a culture of helping, and a deep sense of community pride. People here care about each other, and they show up when it matters.

3. Least?

The hardest thing to watch is when some of our neighbors are left behind — whether it's families struggling with housing, people facing addiction along with their families, or young people feeling like there's no opportunity here. I believe we can do better together. I also am troubled by the business and property owners feeling endangered in our community by people who need care. If we do not find real solutions quickly our quality of life and community will begin to collapse.

4.Why did you decide to run?

I decided to run because people in the community asked me to. The thing that really stuck with me is when teens asked. I've worked for years in food security, youth programs, and community projects, and I know how much stronger Silver City can be when we listen to residents and work together. Running for council is my way of making sure District 4 has a strong voice at the table.

5. What is your top priority if elected?

My top priority is using the money we already have in the right way — making sure it goes toward roads, recreation, public safety, and programs that actually help our people, especially those struggling with not being able to acquire affordable housing, addiction, or being unhoused. I believe that this should be a safe and comfortable town for all citizens.

My very TOP priority is representing all the people of our community with an emphasis on District 4. It means so much to me as a resident but more than that it has been the home to people for generations and they need to be heard, and supported.

6. With the recent controversy about funding the Stonegarden grant, are you for or against continuing it?

I think the real question is whether the funding serves Silver City residents. If Stonegarden funds are used for equipment, radios, or things that make us safer without dividing the community, I understand why we have used the funds in the past. But if it undermines trust, then I wouldn't support it. Either way, the decision needs to be transparent and involve community input — not just a council vote. I also agree with something I heard from a mayoral candidate recently, and that is that we should potentially increase support and the wages of our law enforcement rather than use such controversial funds.

7. How is your working relationship with local law enforcement?

I respect the work our law enforcement officers do. I've called and relied on them to assist and protect the neighborhood I live and work in. I believe our neighborhood in district 4 is so much better because they have come when we have called. I want to keep building a balanced relationship and extend that into community building projects to assure other community members are served and protected as well as our part of district 4 has been. My hope for our force is one that ensures they have resources but also makes sure we're not putting all the burden on police when it comes to mental health (including their health), homelessness, or addiction.

8. What is your approach to attracting new businesses and supporting local small businesses?

I want to focus on supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs that reflect our community's character. That means cutting unnecessary red tape, encouraging local hiring, and revitalizing areas like downtown. We also need to make sure workers can afford to live here — that's part of economic development too.

9. What are your priorities for maintaining roads, utilities, and other infrastructure?

Infrastructure is one of the top concerns I hear from residents. My priority is making sure District 4 gets its fair share of road and drainage improvements, water reliability, and safe walkways. Those basics matter to everyday life and shouldn't keep getting pushed down the list.

10. What makes you the best candidate to represent the entire community?

I've spent decades working with people of all ages and backgrounds — from youth programs to food security to neighborhood clean-ups. I listen, I show up, and I follow through. I'm committed to making sure every voice is heard, including those who are often left out: the addicted, the unhoused, and struggling families.

11. How would you ensure the town's budget is managed responsibly?

Transparency and accountability. I want residents to clearly see where money is going and why. Budgets should reflect community priorities — roads, recreation, safety, housing — not hidden projects or outside agendas.

12. Are you a member of any organizations?

Yes, I'm the Senior Programs Manager at The Commons: Center for Food Security and Sustainability. I also work directly with the Alimento School Food Partnership, Youth Conservation Corps, and multiple community initiatives that bring people together around food, youth, and neighborhood improvements.

If people want to donate to your campaign, where can they do so?

We are setting up ways for supporters to donate — both online and in person. For now, people can reach out to me directly, and I'll provide the details.

Contact me at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Follow me on Facebook Jennifer Metzler Rider for District 4 Silver City NM