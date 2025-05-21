Reserve, New Mexico — May 21, 2025 — Catron County is facing a growing crisis as Mexican wolf encounters with both people and livestock continue to escalate, raising serious public safety concerns. From January through April 2025, Wildlife Services confirmed 56 Mexican wolf livestock kills in New Mexico, with an additional nine listed as probable—representing over 60 percent of the total confirmed and probable kills reported during all of 2024.

“Livestock depredations alone are a crisis for Catron County,” said District 1 Commissioner Buster Green. “But now we also have a public safety disaster. Just last week, while my family and I were eating dinner, a Mexican wolf went after our pet dog in our front yard. If we hadn’t been inside, it could have gone after my young daughters.”

District 2 Commissioner Audrey McQueen echoed the concern, stating: “On April 3, we held a County Commission meeting to hear directly from residents. After several hours of testimony, the overwhelming message was clear—we have a public safety emergency. These wolves are no longer afraid of people. The number of dangerous and unsettling encounters is rising. Current management practices by the Fish and Wildlife Service and the Game and Fish Department are failing. They must change course now—these wolves need to re-learn fear of humans.”

As of December 31, 2024, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service estimated at least 286 Mexican wolves across New Mexico and Arizona, distributed among more than 60 packs. Roughly 60 percent of that population is believed to be in New Mexico, with as many as 90 percent of those wolves currently located in Catron County.

“These wolves are rapidly expanding into surrounding counties,” said District 3 Commissioner Haydn Forward. “Multiple reports of depredation and direct encounters with people are coming in. The wolves that the government is spending over $5 million a year to recover are threatening our people and crippling our economy. Livestock is our number one economic driver—contributing approximately $17 million annually. If we lose our livestock industry, it would devastate this county. Wolves are also displacing and killing elk, which hurts local outfitters, guides, and tourism.”

Catron County Sheriff Keith Hughes added: “We’re seeing more wolf-human encounters—and not just in the forest. It’s happening in towns like Reserve, Quemado, and Luna. This is a real safety threat. It’s only a matter of time before the unthinkable happens. Problem wolves need to be removed. My team cannot handle this alone. Seniors are afraid to walk their dogs. Parents are afraid to let kids play in the park. Pets are disappearing. People are altering their way of life. Ranchers are being hit hard. This can’t continue.”

In response to escalating threats, Catron County passed Resolution 56-2025 on April 8, formally declaring a public safety disaster due to the threat of injury and damage caused by Mexican wolves. Other counties have followed suit:

• April 22 – Sierra County Board of Commissioners passed Resolution 2025-34 supporting Catron County’s declaration.

• April 24 – Cibola County passed Resolution 2025-33 supporting the same.

• May 13 – Socorro County issued its own declaration of a public safety disaster, Resolution 2025-36.

The resolutions assert that the conditions Catron County and Socorro County report constitute an ongoing regional emergency that demands immediate intergovernmental action. The declarations urge agencies—including the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the Department of Game and Fish, the Department of Finance and Administration, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service—to take decisive steps to mitigate further harm and restore balance in affected areas.

The counties are now awaiting action from Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.