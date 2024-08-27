Photos by Lynn Janes

Article by Mary Alice Murphy

The monthly Silver City-Grant County Chamber took place late in June to accommodate the speakers.

The first speaker, Abri Gomez of the Southwest New Mexico ACT serves as coordinator for the Grant County Co.Starters program. She said the Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments helped bring the program to Grant County.

The program allows small businesses that wish to start or grow to access knowledge, resources, skills and planning services.

Gomez said the Co.Starters CORE program lasts 10 weeks with facilitators helping the businesses learn about marketing, financial processes, legal requirements and accounting. "We always have great speakers from around the county."

She explained the program also supports a network of other small businesses. "It's important to know yourself, your working style, potential obstacles, building blocks and who to hire for growth."

Gomez presented the Co-Starters Canvas, which lays out the steps along the way of developing a business until the day it opens. "It's the model for a business plan. It's a program for young entrepreneurs who are just starting out to reach their goals."

The first time the program was held, four individuals with four different ideas developed their plans "Since then entrepreneurs have presented 97 proposals, with 54 businesses started, which is a 55.7 percents success rate. One kid is looking to start a bakery by the end of the year."

Chamber Board Member Bruce Ashburn asked how the program was reaching the individuals.

Gomez said they reach out to the schools and use social media.

Vlad Gnilizubov asked about the requirements for success and how the program started.

SWNMCOG Executive Director Priscilla Lucero said it started during Covid to help with recovery. "It started in four counties in New Mexico. Grant County saw the value of the program and provided ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding to begin it. All the ones that worked with it during Covid gained jobs. We were the only ones in New Mexico doing this. I would love to see it statewide."

Chamber Intern Richard Mubanga asked if the program was also in Spanish. Gomez confirmed that the curriculum is also available in Spanish.

Mario LaFragola of the Western New Mexico University Small Business Development Center in Deming said they were trying to identify more Hispanic entrepreneurs.

Lucero said there is an annual fee for the program, as well as a fee for the booklets.

LaFragola asked if it would be possible to get a grant for the fees.

Lucero said: "I'm not saying you can't."

Gomez noted that the program is open to all ages. "All they need is an idea."

Lucero said that even without a specific idea the program can help guide a person where they want to go.

The next speaker was Jocelin Ross, owner and operator of Kneeling Nun Mercantile.

"I did the course in 2021," Ross said. "I had started my business in 2019, and when Covid hit, I had nowhere else to sell my products, which were natural soaps that I created myself. When I came across the program, my husband and I decided to do it together."

She said she applied what she learned to create her business with a theme of the Old West, as in the 1870s. "Co.Starters helped us develop the idea and market it. We started it only on Etsy and then expanded to Facebook and Instagram. The first year we had $1,500 in sales and have increased that to $32,000 in just a few years. Then we decided to open a small store downtown. We wanted to be able to pay the rent and expenses. We continue to grow the product sales, because of this program."

Ashburn asked what about the program helped them the most.

"The branding," Ross said. "I'm now known as the 'Soap Lady.'"

The following speaker, Val Weston, has her own company, Val in Real Life LLC.

"I've been in business 15 years," Weston said. "It's been evolving to where I'm going with it. I'm a serial website creator. I help people with the online content. I went to Co.Starters, because I didn't know what I didn't know. Co.Starters showed me my path. It showed me that a few things I was doing were working. But I learned who is your customer and who is your audience. It fleshed out my pricing structure, and this path helps me educate my clients. It also helped in understanding the resources one has access to. My copy of the Canvas has sticky notes all over it. Having accidentally fallen into this business, the course is so accessible. It's a long 10 weeks and the three hour sessions are intense."

Ross chimed in and said that networking is the key.

Weston also noted that it shows one who one's competition is.

Ross said during the course "when we had to identify our customer base, everyone told me I needed a shop. Brenda at Ziryab's is my competition, but she has her niche, and I have mine, which is having people appreciate where we came from historically."

Weston noted that competition is healthy.

Mubanga asked what the challenges for a business are in Silver City.

Ross said the biggest challenge is getting oneself known. "Word of mouth is your best advertisement."

Chamber Director Romeo Cruz said two of his interns are working on a survey to find out what businesses need or struggle with. He also noted the chamber was gearing up for the Fourth of July festivities, including a parade and the vendors and activities at Gough Park. At that time, they were still taking applications for the parade and vendors. He also gave a shout out for the Blues Festival, which would take place that weekend.

Cruz mentioned the fires in Ruidoso and the help they were gathering in money donations and other donations to share with the community greatly hit by the fires. He said the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico was coordinating getting materials and funding to Ruidoso.

"We need to recognize that it could be us," Cruz said. "Do defensible space around your house. We're all neighbors here to help each other."

He gave credit to Duck Creek Smokehouse for catering the luncheon. Representatives of Big Brothers, Big Sisters said they are in need of volunteers to match with younger kids who need a mentor. They share a building with United Way.

The Silco Theater announced three family movies to take place on Wednesday afternoons.

The chamber held no luncheon in July because of the July Fourth activities.