Chief Portillo explains Stonegarden and SCPD policies

By Mary Alice Murphy

In a conversation among Silver City Police Department Chief Freddie Portillo, SCPD Captain Antonio Carrillo and this author, on Sept. 8, 2025, Portillo explained the federal grant program, Stonegarden, and how the department handles the participation with the county as a sub-recipient to Grant County's award of the funding.

Portillo said the grant began to be shared with Grant County at the county's invitation last year in 2024, through a memorandum of understanding (MOU). The county has used the funding for about 15 years as part of its drug interdiction, as well as addressing human trafficking and violent criminals. The contract period they are working in currently began Jan.1, 2025, and ends June 30, 2026.

Because the priority of the SCPD is to protect the residents of Silver City, the officers who serve the Stonegarden program, do so only on their days off.

He explained that SCPD officers serve the city on 12-hour shifts, so they have days off and can offer their time to take part in the Stonegarden program, which reimburses the department for accrued overtime by and travel expenses through the county, which serves as the fiduciary agent for the grant. The town-issued requests for reimbursement must also be approved by the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security, through which Grant County receives the funding requested by the monthly reports and invoices.

The local program is directed by the US Border Patrol and Customs Protection - El Paso Sector, as an enhancement to their law enforcement. The Border Patrol directs the officers to what sector they want them to work in, whether it be on NM 90, US 180 or another state road. "Our officers only work within the boundaries of Grant County, and we are cross-commissioned to work with the county."

Portillo gave an example that a participant in the Stonegarden program can pull someone over for speeding, for instance.

According to SCPD policy, they can ask for identification, registration, insurance, the usual protocol, but officers cannot ask the immigration status.

However, if they suspect that illegal immigrants may be in the vehicle, after a warning or ticket is issued and the vehicle has left, the officer can notify Border Patrol of their suspicions. Only the Border Patrol officers, in conjunction with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), are allowed to question immigration status and potentially take the illegal immigrants into custody.

Portillo emphasized that the department policy is to act to ensure the safety and well-being of all persons within its jurisdiction, regardless of immigration status. He also noted that an officer can only arrest someone suspected of criminal activity, without regard to immigration status.

Those sworn officers participating in Stonegarden, if requested by ICE or any other federal agency, may support federal operations, including detaining an individual that may be a convicted felon or subject to criminal charges within the state. Such actions must be documented for reporting purposes and if detained at the Grant County Detention Center , SCPD must follow the jail's policy.

The SCDP policy also states that any civilian who wishes to report immigration violations should do so through the DHS and ICE tip line.