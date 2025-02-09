Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
[Photographer's Note: I didn't get everyone this year. I was so focused on getting chocolates that I only got about half the vendor participants. Sorry!]
The annual and much awaited Chocolate Fantasia took place at businesses in downtown Silver City on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. The event, with the theme of Mochaccino this year, put on by Mimbres Region Arts Council, this year by volunteers, raises funds for the organization to provide events in town. This year, 22 businesses provided a venue for the chocolates, all handmade, some by the businesses themselves, and others by volunteer chocolatiers.
The event had downtown Silver City bustling with lots of people, local and visitors, alike.
To pause the slide show, mouse over the image.