Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
As part of the annual CLAY Festival in Silver City, the last two days, Saturday and Sunday, feature a Clay Market, with pottery and other ceramic artists participating to show off, as well as sell their work. Several are usually from Silver City, and this year, the market featured several from Tuscon and Ajo, as well as El Paso, Las Cruces, and Santa Fe, and from other New Mexico towns, including Roswell, Lordsburg and Deming. To this non-potter, the vast variety of items that can be made with a hunk of clay is astounding.
